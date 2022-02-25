1965 Chevrolet Impala SS Sitting on Private Property Is Simply as Mysterious as It Gets

The 1965 Impala is a legendary model, and it all happens for a very good reason. Not only it represented the start of the fourth-generation Impala, but the 1965 release also became the first car in the United States to sell more than 1 million units in a single year.
When it comes to engines, the Impala was offered with no less than 10 different configurations, once again starting with a six-cylinder developing 140 horsepower.
However, the 1965 Impala offered a plethora of V8 options, beginning with the famous 283 (4.7-liter) with 195 horsepower and ending with the 409 (6.7-liter). However, the 409 was pulled in the first quarter of the year, being replaced with a 396 (6.5-liter) producing either 325 or 375 horsepower.
The Chevrolet Impala that we have here wears the SS tags, but on the other hand, we know absolutely nothing about it. Seemingly sitting on private property, the car already exhibits some paint issues, possibly after being parked under the clear sky for a longer period of time.
On the other hand, the rust doesn’t seem to be a major concern on this Impala, but the undersides, the floors, and the trunk are the ones that should be inspected thoroughly. We have no clue if an engine is still there. And of course, it’s impossible to guess if any other parts are missing or not.
Given no specifics have been provided on the exterior, the interior, or the engine, the only option is to go check the car in person. More information on its current location should be provided by the Craigslist seller.
Without a doubt, this is a solid Impala that’s simply as mysterious as it gets, and if everything is still there and entirely original, the whole thing kind of justifies the price. Because no, this 1965 Impala SS doesn’t come cheap, with the owner expected to get no less than $18,000 for it.
