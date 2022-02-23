1964 Chevrolet Impala Left to Rot in a Forest Proves Legends Never Give Up

If you wanted a Chevrolet Impala back in 1964, the GM brand offered an impressive lineup of engines, pretty much because it wanted the car to target an audience as varied as possible.
The base unit was once again the Turbo Thrift six-cylinder with 140 horsepower, while the first V8 on the list was the already-famous Turbo-Fire 283 (4.7-liter) with 195 horsepower.
When it comes to options, customers were provided with the 327 (5.3-liter) small block with either 250 or 300 horsepower, but also with the 409 (6.7-liter), this time with three power outputs, namely 340, 400, and 425 horsepower.
The Impala that we have here, or better said, the what was once an Impala, comes in a super-challenging condition, likely after spending many years in an area full of vegetation. And of course, we all know what this means for a big piece of metal. The rust has turned the car into quite a relic, both inside and outside.
The rust bucket obviously requires a full restoration, even though its current shape would probably make most people walk away.
And yet, eBay seller marin1102 says the car is still original, whatever this means on a car that looks that bad. However, the first thing any buyer should do first is clean the car thoroughly, especially because it’s been sitting for a long time in the same spot, and it’s rather difficult to tell how much of it can still be saved.
You wouldn’t normally expect such a rust bucket to be expensive, but this Impala seems to be making an exception this time. The car can be yours for $5,000, and of course, this is quite ambitious for such a challenging project, not only due to the amount of rust but also because of the lack of an engine under the hood.
The vehicle is located in Wallingford, Connecticut, and clearly, it won’t be going anywhere too soon.
