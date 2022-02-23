1996 Chevrolet Impala SS Is 100% Unsullied and on Its Way to God Tier Collectible Status

It’s not often that a later generation car becomes more iconic than most of its predecessors, especially where some of them go back to the late 50s. Yet, the seventh generation Chevrolet Impala SS, some would argue, is almost as cool as the mid-60s model.
We’ve seen dozens of celebrities find ways to put one of these babies in their driveways. Some people don’t shy away from mods, whereas others prefer to keep them just the way GM intended. We know of at least two major NBA stars that own 1996 Impala SS models, in Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns and DeMar DeRozan of the Chicago Bulls.
The one you’re looking at here is a Dark Cherry Metallic example, with the grey interior and Preferred Equipment Group, but we’ll get into the specs in a second. The car is currently up for grabs through Doug DeMuro’s Cars & Bids website, with approximately 30,200 miles (48,600 km) on the clock.
Under its hood lies a Corvette-derived LT1 V8 engine with a 5.7-liter displacement. It sends 260 hp (264 ps) and 330 lb-ft (447 Nm) of torque to the rear wheels via a four-speed 4L60E automatic gearbox (floor mounted, not column).
Other highlights include the 17-inch alloy wheels, limited-slip differential, heavy-duty cooling system, disc brakes, a rear spoiler, plus the previously mentioned Preferred Equipment Group, which is a package that holds the power-adjustable passenger seat, auto-dimming rearview mirror, illuminated visor mirror (for passenger) and the twilight sentinel headlight system.
The car also comes with leather upholstery, air conditioning, cruise control, remote keyless entry and an AM/FM radio and CD player.
There are signs of wear and tear, like various scratches on the wheels, minor scratches below the front lip, some discoloration and fading on the inside, but overall, this Impala SS remains extremely appealing as a used car purchase.
