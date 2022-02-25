Mulliner Bacalar Is No British Purist With Digital JDM Stance and Gold Wheels

Bentley is preparing to say goodbye to its flagship W12 engine as part of the electrified revolution. And just hold your breath. Because it is going to be a massive coachbuilt treat from Mulliner.
Logically, after the Bacalar, Bentley will allow Mulliner to handcraft a second bespoke model – a coupe. But do not think for a second that it might be a lot better than a roofless two-seater Barchetta type. It is way too traditional if you ask us...
No worries because the automotive virtual artists know how to combat traditionalism. Including when heritage and purism are embedded into the very fabric and soul of that product. Case in point. Musa Rio Tjahjono, the pixel master better known as musartwork on social media, is stepping out of his comfort zone with this one.
Usually, the CGI expert is content with lots and lots of JDM digital projects. As well as the occasional KDM or Americana creation. Just to spice up things from time to time. However, there is no surprise that he took such an exotic swing. After all, when at real-life work he is the Head Designer of the outrageously cool West Coast Customs. And we have seen plenty of outrageous builds stemming from there...
Alas, this one is just a design exercise and will probably remain merely wishful thinking. So, British purists can sigh in relief. The rest of us would very much have loved to see this roam the streets of an equally exotic metropolis. It would probably fit very well in Dubai, among others.
Still, that was not the location the author intended. Instead, he would probably think of Tokyo’s neon lights as a better fitment. This is because, as always, he also added a “little” JDM twist. Well, it is a pretty obvious one, as far as we are concerned.
So, what we have here is one of the 12 Bentley Mulliner Bacalars that presumably decided to live a stanced life, complete with deep-dish golden Savini Wheels... Do you dig it?
