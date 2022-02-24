1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Eyes Return to Glory Days With Massive V8 Under the Hood

The Super Sport, mostly known as the SS, was introduced on the Impala back in 1961 when Chevrolet decided to offer this package on all models in the lineup, including even station wagons.
The GM brand changed its mind in 1962, as this model year turned the Super Sport (RPO Z03) into an upgrade only available on hardtops and convertibles. On the other hand, Chevrolet continued to offer the Super Sport on all engine options in the lineup, so a Chevrolet Impala SS with a six-cylinder unit isn’t necessarily that uncommon.
The Impala SS that we have here has already made its first step towards its original glory days, as its current owner started the work on a restoration project approximately 2 years ago.
But while the car comes with a series of improvements already, it’s pretty clear it still needs more work, including fresh paint, interior upgrades, and electrical tweaks.
On the other hand, this Impala SS has more exciting upgrades under the hood, including a completely new engine sourced from a 1972 Chevrolet Caprice. The power now comes from a 454 (7.4-liter), and according to eBay seller jlaks2012, it runs very well.
At first glance, this Impala SS looks to be a very compelling project car, though it goes without saying the new owner would still have to do a lot of work to complete the restomod. The engine under the hood, however, is a massive upgrade that would totally give this SS the performance treatment it deserves, especially when refreshed to a tip-top shape.
Buying this Impala SS, however, isn’t necessarily affordable. The auction has already commenced a few hours ago, and the starting bid is $8,500. Parked in New Jersey, this Impala could end up becoming a rare monster, especially if the restomod treatment is completed and everything is brought back to a mint condition.
