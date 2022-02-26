1962 Chevrolet Impala Sleeping in Someone’s Yard Needs Total Restoration

When it comes to engines, the 1962 Chevrolet Impala came with a little something for everybody, as it included both six-cylinders and V8s.
The base unit was once again the six-cylinder with 135 horsepower, obviously as the unit was supposed to provide users with a more economical drive mixed with the Impala coolness.
As far as V8s were concerned, the already famous Turbo-Fire 283 (4.7-liter) was the base offering, this time with 170 horsepower.
And then, the Impala was available with plenty of more powerful options.
The first one in the queue was the 327 (5.3-liter) small-block with 250 or 300 horsepower, while the 409 (6.7-liter) big-block was the almighty unit with single and dual four-barrel carburetors.
The Impala you are looking at right is as mysterious as it gets when it comes to the unit in charge of putting the wheels in motion. The owner explains on Craigslist the engine actually started recently, but it still shouldn’t be considered roadworthy.
As anyone can easily tell by just clicking the photos in the gallery, this ’62 Impala isn’t exactly in mint condition, so it currently exhibits rust in the typical areas. Dealing with the rust, especially the one on the floors and in the trunk, should be the top priority for whoever ends up buying the car, especially if they’re planning on bringing it back to the road.
The good news is the Impala is still very complete, so if we are to trust the seller, nothing big is missing. Indeed, the photos suggest all the parts are there, but an in-person inspection is still recommended for any potential buyer.
Coming in what looks to be a rather solid condition, this Impala isn’t by any means cheap. The seller expects to get $17,500 for the car, but some other offers might also be considered.
