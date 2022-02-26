Harley-Davidson Bagheera Is No Jungle Book Black Panther, Use of Name Almost a Sacrilege

Ever since the last years of the 1800s, the name Bagheera has been tied to an anthropomorphic black panther that befriends man-cub Mowgli. Engraved in the minds of countless generations by Rudyard Kipling and the Jungle Book stories, Bagheera is a name so revered that very rarely does someone dare use it for something else.
A Swiss custom motorcycle crew that goes by the name Bundnerbike did the unthinkable though, and slapped it onto one of their builds, a once stock Harley-Davidson two-wheeler, now tastefully modified.
The motorcycle started life as a CVO Breakout, but got modified with the usual Bundnerbike care for detail to become quite the looker. True, maybe not panther-like sleek, but close enough to imagine it sneaking around in the dark, unseen and menacing.
Propped on an air suspension system of undisclosed make, the all-black apparition (except for the chrome that wraps around the wheels, exhaust system, and parts of the engine), the Breakout was the recipient of a handlebar conversion, got fitted with a custom fuel tank made in-house, and flaunts a leather seat.
The original engine of the Breakout was left stock, as it usually happens when we’re talking about Bundnerbike builds, but it did get a bit enhanced by the fitting of a KessTech exhaust system.
The apparently simple paint job envisioned for the Harley-Davidson Bagheera is the work of a garage called Carrosserie Ludwig, which usually takes part in Bundnerbike projects.
We are not being told how much the thing cost to have modified this way, but the Swiss do say they’re willing to advise anyone who wants something like this made.
We only hope we don’t get to see sometime in the near future Milwaukee machines transformed into builds named after other Jungle Book characters. What would Harley-Davidson Baloo, Shere Khan, or Kaa sound like?
The motorcycle started life as a CVO Breakout, but got modified with the usual Bundnerbike care for detail to become quite the looker. True, maybe not panther-like sleek, but close enough to imagine it sneaking around in the dark, unseen and menacing.
Propped on an air suspension system of undisclosed make, the all-black apparition (except for the chrome that wraps around the wheels, exhaust system, and parts of the engine), the Breakout was the recipient of a handlebar conversion, got fitted with a custom fuel tank made in-house, and flaunts a leather seat.
The original engine of the Breakout was left stock, as it usually happens when we’re talking about Bundnerbike builds, but it did get a bit enhanced by the fitting of a KessTech exhaust system.
The apparently simple paint job envisioned for the Harley-Davidson Bagheera is the work of a garage called Carrosserie Ludwig, which usually takes part in Bundnerbike projects.
We are not being told how much the thing cost to have modified this way, but the Swiss do say they’re willing to advise anyone who wants something like this made.
We only hope we don’t get to see sometime in the near future Milwaukee machines transformed into builds named after other Jungle Book characters. What would Harley-Davidson Baloo, Shere Khan, or Kaa sound like?