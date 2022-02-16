Vance & Hines to Race Harley-Davidson Road Glides in 2022 King of the Baggers

Not long now until the Daytona 200 weekend in March, the official opening of the motorcycle racing season in America. It is then when the King of the Baggers competition will also return, for the third year, with promises of being just as spectacular as previous events.
Already a number of crews have announced their participation in the series, and some contingency programs were announced by various interested parties, like Vance & Hines. But this group will not only support riders with funds totaling $50,000, as already announced, but will also race during the six races of this year’s season.
Two Vance & Hines-tweaked, branded and operated motorcycles will be on the starting grid, both of them Harley-Davidson Road Glides. They will be ridden by James Rispoli and Taylor Knapp, respectively, with Byron Hines taking on the role of Crew Chief.
The bikes will not be stock, of course, but feature improvements derived from the lessons learned last year. No exact details on what that means have been provided.
As for the riders, Rispoli is winner of AMA Pro SuperSport championships, was present in five British Superbike championships, and won the 2020 AFT Production Twins on the back of a Harley XG750R.
Knapp raced during his career in Daytona SportBike, AMA SuperBike, British Superbike and MotoAmerica 1000 SuperStock, and is now a test rider for Dunlop.
Following the Daytona season opener in March, King of the Baggers will continue in April at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, June at Road America, July at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca and Brainerd International Raceway, and end in September at the New Jersey Motorsports Park.
The current holder of King of the Baggers title is Kyle Wyman, who raced the factory-backed Harley-Davidson Road Glide Special to the win, ahead of all the Indians that opposed him.
