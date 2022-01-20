Harley-Davidson Going for 2022 King of the Baggers Title With Kyle Wyman Again

What started like an insane idea not long ago quickly turned into one of the most spectacular new racing series for motorcycles on the calendar. In 2022, for the third year in a row, MotoAmerica Mission King of the Baggers will pit Harley-Davidsons against Indians, once more on some of America’s most famous tracks.
Last year, the competition was won by Kyle Wyman, riding into battle a race-prepped Road Gilde Special for the Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle factory racing team. He will do the same this year, accompanied on the starting grid by his brother, Travis Wyman. Both will use the same bikes for the task at hand, the company announced this week.
This year, the competition opens during the Daytona 200 weekend in March. It will comprise six races this time, taking place, following the season opener, in April, June, July, and September, at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Road America, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Brainerd International Raceway, and New Jersey Motorsports Park.
Aside from its own team, Harley will back other rides using its bikes with a $110,000 cash contingency program.
In 2022, Harley’s involvement in racing will not be exclusive to King of the Baggers, albeit its presence elsewhere will be limited. For the 2022 Progressive American Flat Track series, the company is ready to pump $225,500 in contingency funds for qualified riders racing in the SuperTwins class, and $195,500 for qualified riders in the AFT Production Twins.
The funds will pay first to 10th place in each class, and an extra $20,000 for Production Twins and $50,000 for SuperTwins bonus.
The Progressive American Flat Track series also opens in March, with a double-header, at Volusia Speedway Park.
In all, the Milwaukee behemoth will give riders half a million dollars to reward their exploits in the two series this year.
