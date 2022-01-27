Harley-Davidson Goes King of the Baggers Style on 2022 Street and Road Glide ST

After in the opening season of the King of the Baggers competition, two years ago, Harley-Davidson lost the title to rival Indian, Milwaukee quickly got its act together and swept to the front of the pack last year.
Responsible for bringing the crown in Harley’s back yard were rider Kyle Wyman and his race-prepped Road Glide Special. The same crew is tasked with doing the same this year as well, in the six-race series that is scheduled to kick off during the Daytona 200 weekend in March.
Until we get to that point, Harley held yesterday the official presentation of the novelties for 2022. It’s not all that much to look at, despite eight two-wheelers being on the table, but there are a few fresh goodies that deserve a closer look.
Of interest for us, today, are the bikes that are supposed to bring the King of the Baggers vibes to the road next door. Planning to capitalize on its status of champion, Harley introduced two special versions of the Street and Road Glide STs.
Like all eight motorcycles revealed this week, these two are powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine, a beast the company has always advertised as “the most-powerful factory-installed engine offered by Harley-Davidson.” But unlike the others, there are some special things about these two.
The most visible is the deployment of new dark and bronze finishes, meant to mimic to a degree the livery on the Road Glide Special used by the Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle factory racing team in the King of the Baggers.
The two also boast hardware like Reflex linked Brembo brakes with ABS, Boom! Box GTS infotainment system, complete with color touch screen and navigation, cruise control, and Daymaker LED headlamps (full details can be found in the press release section below).
Harley does not say when the new motorcycles will become available, and at the time of writing, there is no info on pricing.
