autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Porsche Month  
Car reviews:
 

Harley-Davidson Goes King of the Baggers Style on 2022 Street and Road Glide ST

Home > News > Moto News
27 Jan 2022, 08:49 UTC ·
After in the opening season of the King of the Baggers competition, two years ago, Harley-Davidson lost the title to rival Indian, Milwaukee quickly got its act together and swept to the front of the pack last year.
Harley-Davidson Street and Road Glide ST 7 photos
Harley-Davidson Street and Road Glide STHarley-Davidson Street and Road Glide STHarley-Davidson Street and Road Glide STHarley-Davidson Street and Road Glide STHarley-Davidson Street and Road Glide STHarley-Davidson Street and Road Glide ST
Responsible for bringing the crown in Harley’s back yard were rider Kyle Wyman and his race-prepped Road Glide Special. The same crew is tasked with doing the same this year as well, in the six-race series that is scheduled to kick off during the Daytona 200 weekend in March.

Until we get to that point, Harley held yesterday the official presentation of the novelties for 2022. It’s not all that much to look at, despite eight two-wheelers being on the table, but there are a few fresh goodies that deserve a closer look.

Of interest for us, today, are the bikes that are supposed to bring the King of the Baggers vibes to the road next door. Planning to capitalize on its status of champion, Harley introduced two special versions of the Street and Road Glide STs.

Like all eight motorcycles revealed this week, these two are powered by the Milwaukee-Eight 117 engine, a beast the company has always advertised as “the most-powerful factory-installed engine offered by Harley-Davidson.” But unlike the others, there are some special things about these two.

The most visible is the deployment of new dark and bronze finishes, meant to mimic to a degree the livery on the Road Glide Special used by the Harley-Davidson Screamin’ Eagle factory racing team in the King of the Baggers.

The two also boast hardware like Reflex linked Brembo brakes with ABS, Boom! Box GTS infotainment system, complete with color touch screen and navigation, cruise control, and Daymaker LED headlamps (full details can be found in the press release section below).

Harley does not say when the new motorcycles will become available, and at the time of writing, there is no info on pricing.
Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News
Harley-Davidson Street Glide ST Harley-Davidson Road Glide ST Harley-Davidson King of the Baggers
press release
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories