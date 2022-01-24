Harley-Davidson “Chrome Hulk“ Is a Very Shiny Piece of American Muscle

The offering of customized Harley-Davidson V-Rods is a very diverse one. And by that, we don’t mean the fact there’s plenty of them around to grab, but about the fact there are so many custom shops out there re-doing them it’s almost impossible to have a dream about how the ride should look, and not be able to put it into practice.
For reasons that escape us, Europe is a breeding ground for such shops. All over the continent, even in countries that have almost no tradition in motorcycle making, customized V-Rods take the roads by storm, and most of the time they are sights to remember.
Over in Estonia, which is a small nation in the north of the Continent, a shop named Fredy Jaates has been making a living from reshaping V-Rods for a number of years now. Their portfolio is quite extensive, and we’ve seen these past few months a respectable number of Jaates-builds make their way under our spotlight.
Today’s Estonian treat is the 2003 VRSCA machine we have here, remodeled into looking particularly shiny under a coating of cold chrome, and a bright shade a green one has to admit is not all that common on motorcycles.
We nicknamed it Chrome Hulk, not only because of the colors chosen for it, but also on account of the fact it displays all of its muscle motorcycle prowess in a very obvious way.
The bike rides on a 19-inch wheel at the front and an 18-inch one at the rear. Both are housed under custom fenders and come with an Ohlins suspension system for the back, and a fork lowering kit for the other end.
The bike is the recipient of a long list of visual modifications, which can be seen here, but as far as the engine is concerned, not much has changed, apart perhaps from the addition of a BUB7 exhaust system.
As usual, we are being told how much the build cost to make.
