“Red Beast” 2003 Harley-Davidson V-Rod Has Supercharger for Extra Kicks

For the most part, custom motorcycle projects do not go for an extreme makeover of the base machine’s powertrain, but are content with severe visual modifications and the occasional addition of beefier air filters and exhaust systems. But that’s not how they do things over in a small European country called Estonia.
It is there where a guy named Fredy Jaates resides, running a business that has brought to light a great deal of incredible custom ideas, on both two and four wheels. As far as motorcycles go, his favorite canvases are Harley’s muscle bike family members, the V-Rods.
All of them come out the doors of the Estonian's shop with extreme makeovers, and some even get beefed up with the addition of a supercharger system over the stock engine. Just like is the case with the 2003 VRSCA we nicknamed Red Beast.
Visually, the bike is far from its former self, with 18-inch wheels backed by Ohlins suspension hardware, a front fork (which is a Showa) lowering kit, and improved brakes. Visually, we’re dealing with large amounts of shiny, crimson red on the fenders, frame, and fuel tank, and more than enough chrome to make it hard to look at when in direct sunlight.
But the star of the build is the said supercharger, in this case, “the cleanest, and most compact supercharger system ever made for V-Rods,” the Gen-X Sprintex Fredy is putting together himself.
Suitable for all V-Rods made between 2002 and 017, the fitting of the supercharger requires a host of modifications to be made to the engine, including the replacement of the injectors and parts of the intake system, but also some extra bits, like a new fuel module.
Now, Fredy does not say how much extra power is squeezed out of the engines of each build when using the Gen-X, but generally, it should provide an increase of at least 40 percent over stock, or even more if some dyno tuning is performed.
According to the Estonian, customers must deliver the parts of the supercharger themselves, and it takes him about a month to put such a system together. Slapping it onto the bike however is a much simpler operation, one that takes a single day.
As for cost, well, Estonia is in Europe, and custom motorcycle garages there do not like to talk about such things. The list of parts needed for the supercharger can be found however here.
