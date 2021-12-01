Harley-Davidson “Seven Sins” Comes With a Touch of MV Agusta, Abysmal Rear Wheel

One of the upsides of being a talented motorcycle customizer is that each project can be given its own distinct features, even if the base two-wheeler is one that is commonly used as a base for conversions. This is why none of the gazillion custom Harley-Davidson V-Rods we’ve seen over the years looks like the other.
Over in Europe, the V-Rod muscle machine occupies a special place in the hearts and minds of local garages. From Germany to Russia and elsewhere, the breed is a favorite go-to one for customers who want them modified.
One of the businesses that made a living by giving these beasts new life belongs to an Estonian named Fredy Jaates. His portfolio includes countless two- and four-wheeled works of engineering, with the former lineup being dominated, of course, by the V-Rod.
We’ve started digging into Jaates’ world not long ago, and we’ve already seen some insane V-Rod-based projects, most of them turbocharged because why not. Today’s treat also comes from that family, and we nicknamed it Seven Sins.
The moniker was inspired by the name of the wheels fitted on the thing, made by Rick’s Motorcycles and called exactly that. Both are 18-inch pieces of hardware, with seven spokes, and the rear one looking so deep you could lose yourself in it.
Modified from head to toe, the motorcycle rocks an excessive amount of modifications, with many of the parts that went into it manufactured by Fredy himself. We’re talking about things like the front fork lowering kit, covers for the pulley and airbox, the two fenders that go over the special wheels, and of course the flowing fuel tank.
Bits made by others made their way onto the finished product as well. The instruments and the housing that holds them have been supplied by motogadget, the swingarm comes from the same Rick’s Motorcycles, and Brembo provided the hand controls.
One little piece of hardware that may seem out of place, only it’s not, as it has been perfectly integrated into the build, is the rear tail light, which was manufactured by MV Agusta for one of its motorcycles.
The Seven Sins rocks the usual large amount of chrome, visible on the rims of the wheels, elements of the engine, and of course on the large CFR exhaust slapped onto it. We’re not being told if the engine in this one has been modified in some way.
The cost of the motorcycle has not been disclosed by the shop behind it, as Europeans seem to like keeping that aura of mystery over their builds, but we don’t expect this thing to have come cheap.
The full list of added hardware on this machine can be studied at this link.
