Supercharged Harley-Davidson V-Rod Is Muscle Bike Perfection, Chrome and Red Look Stunning

It’s not uncommon for Harley-Davidson muscle bikes to look extremely aggressive. Generally known as V-Rods, these bikes have been around for about 20 years now, and even if production of the family ceased back in 2017, there’s plenty of them to go around, especially in customized form.
A hit back in the days when it was made, the V-Rod bunch has cemented itself as one of the go-to platforms for garages across the world. People over in Europe, especially, seem to have a real soft spot for these machines and kept rolling them out their garages’ doors for years, in more or less extreme forms.
We all know by now how talented businesses in big European countries like Germany and Russia, for instance, are at converting V-Rods, but there’s one guy over in Estonia who doesn’t shy away from taking on these giants.
The guy’s name is Fredy Jaates, and we’ve featured some of his work before. In doing so, we found out he has a specific inclination to use tons of chrome on his builds, and the V-Rod we are here to admire today is no exception.
The perfectly balanced use of chrome, red, and black makes the build look simply perfect. Chrome is proudly displayed on over 20 elements that went into the project, ranging from various covers to the massive wheels and handlebar. Red, on the other hand, is sprayed over the frame, and parts of the fuel tank, and rear fender. Black contrasts everything on the engine block, the seat and white-letter rubber that wraps around the 18-inch wheels.
But paint is not the only modification the Estonian added to the build. A total of 24 in-house made or modified bits and pieces were slapped onto the thing. We get functional elements, such as Öhlins rear suspension, pulley, or pivot shaft. Aesthetical improvements come in the form of things like covers, fenders, or the seat.
As far as we can tell, the two-wheeler gets its grunt from the stock engine, but beefed up with the addition of a Sprintex supercharger. Sadly, we are not being told what that does in terms of performance to the monster. As a side note, supercharging V-Rods are something this guy usually does, as we’ll see in the days ahead.
Another important aspect we don’t know about the bike is how much it cost to put together. Given the extensive changes though, the modifications (you can take a closer look at the full list at this link) alone are probably worth more than the stock machine they were slapped on.
If you enjoyed this two-wheeled build, get ready for more, as this guy is particularly effective and has made over the years over 70 of them – we’ll, of course, go through most of that bunch in the coming months.
