Jason Momoa Rides Specialized’s Bikes, Is There Something He Doesn’t Love to Drive?

Aquaman actor Jason Momoa surely knows how to ride a bike. A huge lover of motorcycles, he switched over to a Specialized bike, and he enjoyed it with as much childlike excitement as if he were on a Harley-Davidson.
If you haven’t checked Jason Momoa’s Instagram by now, you’re missing the fun he has on everything with wheels. A huge lover of cars, motorcycles, and everything adventurous, there’s nothing Momoa wouldn’t try.
In a new video on his social media, the actor, who rose to fame thanks to his appearance as Khal Drogo on the Game of Thrones’ first season, seems to enjoy riding the Specialized bikes and tries out several models.
The cycle manufacturer shared the video of Jason riding around a red bike, writing "that time [Jason Momoa] came over to hang." The actor reposted the video, sharing that he has been with the company since the very beginning. The actor wrote: “so much to come with this wonderful company,” and shared that he’s “been with specialized since i worked in ft collins CO at lee’s cycle. love these bikes.” And we believe him. We’ve yet to see something with wheels that Momoa doesn’t profoundly enjoy.
As he owns several motorcycles, some worth a mention are several vintage Harley-Davidson examples like the 1916 Model J, 1936 Knucklehead, 1956 Panhead, 2020 Livewire, 2021 Pan American, a Chopper and a Softail Slim Bike, plus a custom Vallkree Drifter Electric Motorbike.
But it’s not just two-wheelers that he loves. He owns quite a few big cars like the Land Rover Defender Series III, a Ford F-150 RV, and a white Range Rover. But you’ll never find someone as unpredictable as Jason Momoa, who is also the proud owner of a pink Cadillac from 1955, that he adoringly calls "Bernadette."
The actor declares himself to be one of the brand’s number one fans. But if you want to follow in his footsteps, you’d have to drop around $2k for a bike, with some models jumping the $15,000 mark. Momoa seems to think it’s worth it, but does that convince you?
