Harley-Davidson V-Rod SS Is a Shrine to Chrome, Shine Is Stunning Over Muscle

There is no denying the appeal the muscle motorcycles that were once offered by Harley-Davidson still have. Custom shops, especially European ones, are suckers for older or newer V-Rods, which oftentimes get transformed into even more incredible beasts when in talented hands.
There are a number of established garages on the Old Continent handling V-Rods, most of them located in Germany, but some in places like Russia or Poland as well. The one we’re here to talk about today is a tad smaller than the likes of Thunderbike or Box39, and it’s based in Estonia.
Going by the simple name of Fredy, the guy behind the garage, Fredy Jaates, seems to be a real talent when it comes to custom work, and aside from bikes he also works his magic on the likes of the Dodge Charger and the Buick Apollo. We’ll kick off our coverage of his work though with something called V-Rod SS, one of the cleanest and sharpest builds of its kind we’ve seen in a long time.
The thing is a custom shop supermarket on wheels. The rims are Rick’s Motorcycles Seven Sins, sized 18 inches, and beautifully styled with chrome all around. The rear one is supported by a single-sided swingarm from the same garage, motogadget supplied the instrumentation, and Brembo signed the hand controls.
The same chrome that can be spotted on the wheels can be seen shining beautifully on the coolant hose cover, thermostat housing, bits of the engine, and of course the exhaust system, a CFR hardware.
Fredy himself contributed, aside from the vision of the build, a long list of parts, ranging from the front fork lowering kit to the seat. In between, we get custom fenders, fuel tank, and various covers.
The V-Rod SS is no longer listed for sale on Fredy’s website, meaning someone must have snatched it recently. We are not being told for how much it could have gone, but for reference, another V-Rod, this time almost fully chromed, is priced at 27,000 euros, or about $31,000.
