Harley-Davidson V-Rod Killer Bee Is Compact and Mean Like an Africanized Insect

You know those nasty little creatures people call killer bees? Also known as Africanized bees, the insects look very compact and potent, as if they were specifically bred to defend themselves like no other of their kind, stinging people and causing a tremendous amount of pain in the process.
It’s not uncommon for the human brain to find connections between the concepts it knows and the things it sees. In fact, we humans even have a term for the brain's tendency of finding familiar shapes and patterns where there are none and, to a greater extent, make otherwise extreme connections.
Maybe it’s because of this habit, known as pareidolia, that the image of the killer bee is the first thing that popped into our heads once we’ve laid eyes on the modified Harley-Davidson V-Rod we have here, hence the nickname we gave it. Thanks to the careful use of custom body parts and different paints spread on various body elements, the thing looks ready to strike fast and flee, looking all angry in the process.
The muscle V-Rods are, as most of you already know by now, one of the favorite canvases for incredible projects for the shops residing over in Europe. For one reason or another, it seems these garages have taken the American muscle bike to heart, and some of them spare no expense in coming up with designs that should, at least in theory, survive for decades more. And we’re not even one bit sorry, given how Harley stopped making these amazing machines altogether back in 2017.
The project that brought the said killer bees to mind is the work of a Netherlands-based customizer who goes by the name Dave Willems. It’s one of those many V-Rod-based builds that flood the streets of the Old Continent but, unlike most of the others, this one seems somehow easier to remember once the initial shock of seeing it passes.
For the task at hand, the customizer used a wealth of custom bits and an innovative paint scheme. The Dutch slapped onto the Harley in-house brewed parts like the front wheel, swingarm, triple tree, and the air ride suspension that underpins the two-wheeler.
The thing rides on Metzeler tires, with the rear one resting under a Jack Lomax fender. The engine that spins them is the stock one, modified only with the addition of a Speed Demon exhaust system, and stopping power comes from Galfer disc brakes.
Once the build was completed, the entire contraption was all powder coated in shades of black, orange, and brown that shine away from front to rear.
As usual, when it comes to European shops, we are not being told how much the motorcycle cost to put together.
