Dark Harley-Davidson Street Bob Is How You Make a Motorcycle Invisible in the Night

If it weren’t for the sound of its engine, you’d probably miss this Harley-Davidson Street Bob passing by through a dark alley somewhere, on a moonless night. And once you’ve realized it’s there, you’d probably be at least startled by its shape.
Once a regular Street Bob, the two-wheeler is now a horned custom build, handled by a British shop going by the name D-Star Customs. It’s two main traits: the 12-inch ape handlebars fitted up front, and the blackness of the body.
Like most other custom projects of its kind, the machine went through an extreme makeover, receiving a wealth of custom bits. D-Star itself, aside from coming up with the general design, was responsible for making and fitting stuff like the air cleaner on top of which a K&N filter was slapped, the radiator grille, the seat pan fitted with a Bitwell seat, and the belt guard.
The ape handlebar up front is accompanied by a fork blackout kit supplied by Cult-Werk, Vance & Hines is responsible for the fuel pack and the mini grenades meant to give the motorcycle a more pronounced growl, while the fuel tank comes from Harley itself, being sourced, we're told, from a Sportster.
The proud-and-mean looking machine is no longer featured on the custom builder’s website, and we’re also not told how much the thing cost to put together, but as a reference, the stock Street Bob is available on the UK market with a starting price of close to 14,000 pounds, which would be a little over $19,000 at today’s exchange rates.
As per D-Star the changes seen on this bike (sadly, only a handful of photos are available) can be recreated on other bikes, and the group promises to have all the custom work completed before a brand new bike is shipped to the customer.
