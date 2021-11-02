$154K Harley-Davidson Skull Trike Cannot Be Unseen, Might Cause Nightmares

Harley-Davidsons and custom garages have been in cahoots for decades, and thanks to this mutual fondness, we’re constantly treated with unique builds. Some are extreme, others go for a more utilitarian approach, while others try the exact opposite, sacrificing functionality in favor of beauty. And that goes for both the two- and three-wheeled machines made in Milwaukee.
At the time of writing, there are three trikes in the bike maker’s portfolio, the Freewheeler, Tri Glide Ultra, and CVO Tri Glide. Just like their two-wheeled siblings, these ones too have the potential of becoming something much more in the right hands, but sadly we don’t get to see as many customized versions as we’d like.
The one we have here does not count as one we would have liked to see, but now that we did, we sadly cannot unsee it. It’s here, and it’s looking for a new owner, someone willing to pay big bucks for it during Mecum’s January 2022 auction in Kissimmee, Florida.
What you’re looking at is officially called Skull trike, and it’s a 1998 Harley-Davidson machine on three wheels. Over the front part of it a skull made from an unspecified material was fitted, and on top of that the ugliest hat you’ve ever seen. That hat hides the air conditioning unit, because what’s a skull trike without creature comforts?
An even more frightening contraption sits at the rear. It’s a coffin-shaped trailer that houses a generator, a fuel cell, and a fog machine. Yes, a fog machine that sends the misty substance out the skull-shaped taillights when the need for such an action arises.
The contraption sells just as you see it, and complete with a sound system and tons of build history photographs. The thing is listed with reserve, as far as we can tell, but there’s no mention of how much that is. For an idea of what the seller (the Tim & Linda LaQuay collection) expects to get for it, it’s enough to say someone invested $154,000 in making the trike as horrifying as it sits before our eyes.
