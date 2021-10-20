Rare 1970 Honda US90 Surfaces After 40 Years in Storage, It's Looking for a Home

When talking about barn finds or vehicles that emerge out of storage after many years, we usually think about cars. Well, here's a 1970 Honda US90 three-wheeler that's looking for a new home after spending more than 40 years in a garage.
Is it a motorcycle? Is it a quad bike? Nope, it's a three-wheeled recreational vehicle that can also tackle rough terrain thanks to its low-pressure balloon tires. This quirky "tricycle" was designed by Osamu Takeuchi in the late 1960s and went into production in 1970.
Apparently, the US90 was created in response to requests from U.S. Honda motorcycle dealers for vehicles to sell in the off-season. Was it successful? Well, let's say that not only it remained in production until 1985, but it also started a new trend for completely portable off-road machines.
Only 63 inches (1.6 meters) long and tipping the scales at just 197 pounds (89 kg), the original US90 was powered by an enlarged Honda ST70 engine. The 89.5-cc (5.5-cubic-inch), single-cylinder OHV engine was capable of only seven horsepower, but it was enough to push the three-wheeled off-roader to a top speed higher than 30 mph (48 kph).
Just like the more iconic Honda Motocompo, the US90 allowed complete disassembly so that they would fit into the trunk of a car. It came with folding handlebars, multi-piece axles, and simple wheel and hub units. The soft, almost sponge-like tires eliminated the need for a suspension system, keeping things simple compared to bikes.
Honda first redesigned the trike in 1974, when it also renamed it the ATC, short for "all-terrain cycles." The ATC110 followed the ATC90 in 1979 and the ATC125M in 1984. The three-wheeled cycle was continually improved and fitted with increasingly larger engines.
The US90 you see here is an early, first-year model that rolled off the assembly line for 1970. It's not clear if it's a one-owner vehicle, but the seller says it's mostly an unrestored survivor that's been off the road since 1980, when its carburetor was cleaned up.
But even though it sat for 41 years, it still runs and drives. More importantly, it still has the original balloon tires, which are "in good shape" and still hold air. Visually, the trike appears to be in good condition save for the paint chips on the tank and the fenders. And the yellow paint combined with the black stripes and white "Honda" script is as lovely as vintage paint schemes get.
Auctioned off by eBay seller "johnsonrevler21," the balloon trike has attracted seven bidders and a high offer of $1,575 with four days to go. Reserve hasn't been met yet, but there's a "buy it now" price of $4,000 if you want to take this quirky, three-wheeled ATV home.
