Custom Indian Scout Is True Punk, Skull Mohawk Rides the Fuel Tank

The word “punk” has many meanings. It can be anything from a criminal to a variant of rock music, but it’s generally never a good thing. For me, the word immediately brings to mind images of the mohawk hairdo - that’s because punk’s how we called people with those things on their heads years ago. For what it’s worth though, punk never stood for a motorcycle. Until now.
Hollister’s Motorcycles is a German custom garage that’s not afraid to use negative words to enforce the changes it makes to Indian and Victory machines. They've got things named Darkness, Fire, Dragon, or Viper. And, of course, Punk. The Germans bestowed this moniker onto a Scout and released it into the open world with serious changes all around, but also the stock heart that is so appreciated in the range.
Holding a 1,131cc engine good for 99 hp in its frame, the motorcycle was brought to an aggressive state by use of a wide range of custom bits. Hollister’s itself is responsible for making many of them, from the front and rear fenders to the fuel tank, handmade leather seat, and electrics.
Riding on wheels sized 16 inches front and 17 inches rear, the build rocks an Indian swingarm, a motogadget speedometer, and a paint scheme worthy of its new name.
Now, this thing may look a lot different from stock, but it’s much more expensive too. If you buy an unmodified Scout from Indian, that will set you back some $12,000, and you get a pretty decent ride. If you go for this Punk though, the price skyrockets to just under 30,000 euros, which is about three times more than the stock version, when talking in American money: $34,700.
But for that, they do throw in an amazing mohawk-wearing skull, displayed on the fuel tank.
