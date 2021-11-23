Harley-Davidson “Hunchback” Is a Nasty-Looking V-Rod, There’s a Trask Turbo in There

The V-Rod family of Harley-Davidson muscle bikes is a very appealing one for custom garages spread throughout the planet. Despite the model being out of production for years now, conversions made in older or more recent times keep popping up and impressing through originality, creativity, and, in rarer instances, mechanical prowess.
We’ve searched long and hard these past few years trying to find relevant Harley-Davidson customizers and, to our surprise, we found most of these operations are not U.S.-based, but located in places one does not traditionally associate with two-wheeled motoring. I mean, how many of you believed a little European country called Estonia would be the birthplace of over 60 hardcore Harley remakes?
Estonia is the place where a shop run by someone called Fredy Jaates resides, and of the over 60 builds we’ve already talked about over the past month about six of them. The seventh is this thing here, looking so strange from certain angles we’ve nicknamed it Hunchback.
The motorcycle was originally a 2006 V-Rod, but got converted into something more by the Estonian, who deployed the usual techniques and hardware on the thing.
The bike rests on Savage wheels, all chromed and shiny, and equally sized at 18 inches. They’re backed by an Ohlins suspension system, and shielded by custom fenders front and rear.
The wheels perfectly match the extensive use of chrome on the front fork, parts of the engine, and exhaust system, offset in their turn by the calm shade of red spread on the fenders and fuel tank.
In all, close to 50 custom bits were fitted on the build (full list here), but the most impressive has to be the Trask intercooled turbo slapped on the otherwise stock engine. Sadly, we are not being told how the piece of hardware improves the engine’s power ratings, and we also have no info on how much the Hunchback cost to put together, but that doesn't diminish the two-wheeler's appeal in the slightest.
