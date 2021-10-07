MV Agusta 1000 Nurburgring Is Here to Show Riders What Brutale Really Means

Starting in the second year of the new millennium, Italian bike maker MV Agusta launched onto the market the Brutale series, a very complex family of naked two-wheelers meant for a wide range of customers. Now, 20 years later, the range really goes extreme.
This week, MV Agusta announced the introduction of the 1000 Nurburgring, one that will really show riders what the name “brutal” slapped onto a motorcycle really means, especially when taken on one of the world’s most famous circuits.
The bike is based on the 1000 RR and is described as “the most extreme Brutale ever.” Its frame holds a four-cylinder engine, 998cc in displacement, and rated at 208 horsepower at 13,200 rpm – that, however, can be taken ever higher, to 215 hp, when rocking an exhaust kit and a re-mapped ECU.
The thing is also lighter (we’re not being told by how much), a reduction in weight achieved by deploying things like carbon wheels (made by BST), and an Arrow exhaust system with a single, longer manifold and a single silencer - this one also increases torque levels to 116.5 Nm at 11,000 rpm.
Visually – and in some cases for aerodynamic purposes – the motorcycle has changed as well, now featuring a compact fairing in the headlight area, a small wing at the rear, carbon fiber covers for the exhaust and passenger seat, and a metallic silver base on top of which Nurburgring red brushstrokes have been slapped.
The bike is already available for reservations, with Agusta promising a three-year warranty for the Nurburgring. But, just as brutal as the specs of this thing are, so is the price the Italians are asking for one: 39,900 euros over in Europe, which would be over $46,000 at today’s exchange rates.
But, as a side note, just 150 people will get their hands on one of these things, as Agusta will not make a single unit above that number.
