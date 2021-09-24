New 2022 MV Agusta F3 RR Features Race-Bred Technology and Improved Aerodynamics

With machines like the Dragster and the almighty Brutale in their inventory, it’s not hard to see why MV Agusta is considered to be one of the most prestigious motorcycle manufacturers around.
It goes without saying that Meccanica Verghera’s bikes give other Italian brands a run for their money; which is great, because competition breeds innovation! On that note, we’re thrilled to introduce you to Agusta’s latest development – the new 2022 F3 RR. Compared to a base F3 model, this sexy thing features a discrete selection of bodywork tweaks for improved aerodynamics. The carbon fiber air inlets found on the flanks are said to provide as much as 17.6 pounds (8 kg) of additional downforce at top speed.
You will also spot a taller windshield and revised fenders, while the cockpit sports a 5.5-inch (140 mm) TFT display with GPS and Bluetooth connectivity. Underneath the carbon-clad outfit, the F3 RR hides the same three-cylinder 798cc leviathan that powers many of its siblings. This vicious piece of liquid-cooled machinery prides itself with dual overhead cams, twelve valves and a compession ratio of no less than 13.3:1.
In its standard configuration, the engine is good for up to 147 wild horses and 65 pound-feet (88 Nm) of torque. However, the RR can be purchased with MV Agusta’s optional track-only Racing Kit, which consists of a race-spec ECU remap, premium Akrapovic plumbing and CNC-machined accessories, among other goodies. This whole ordeal will take the bike’s power output figure to 155 hp at 13,250 rpm, while decreasing its dry weight from 381 lbs (173 kg) to a mere 364 pounds (165 kg).
The missile is supported by 43 mm (1.7 inches) inverted hydraulic forks from Marzocchi up front, along with a progressive Sachs monoshock at the rear. On the front aluminum wheel, plentiful stopping power is accomplished thanks to dual 320 mm (12.6 inches) floating brake rotors and radially-mounted Brembo four-piston calipers. Down south, we find a single 220 mm (8.7 inches) disc and a two-piston caliper, while ABS is available as a standard feature on both ends.
If you want to get really technical, we’ll have you know RR’s hoops are about seven percent lighter than those found on the regular F3, thus reducing their moment of inertia by as much as 10%. Last but not least, you may pick between two ravishing color options, one of which can be admired in action by clicking on the video below. The 2022 MY gladiator has a starting price of €21,900 ($25,700 as per current exchange rates) on the official MV Agusta website, but the cost of their juicy Racing Kit remains a mystery.
