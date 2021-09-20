This NASA Astronaut is Ready to Shatter the American Record for Time Spent in Space

5 Officine GP’s Pathos Is the Grooviest Custom MV Agusta Brutale 1090R Out There

4 MV Agusta Gets Into the e-Mobility Game With the AMO Premium e-Bikes

2 This Rejuvenated 1974 BMW R90S Sits on Ikon Shocks and Metzeler Footwear

1 Stirling Moss’ R-Spec 1966 Mustang Shelby GT350 Sells for Just Shy of Half a Million

More on this:

2K-Mile MV Agusta F4 1000 Senna Is a Rare Carbon-Clad Superbike With 174 HP on Tap

Try not to hyperventilate too much while you browse through those photos. 20 photos



Well, what if we told you that one of these missiles could end up in your garage? In the photo gallery above, you’ll spot an impeccable F4 with as little as 1,900 miles (3,000 km) on the clock. This feral piece of machinery is making its way to the auction block on Bring A Trailer, with a hefty top bid of $10,000.



If you happen to be sitting on a pile of spare cash, you ought to pay the BaT



At a blistering 11,900 rpm, the mill is capable of summoning up to 174 ruthless stallions, while a torque output of no less than 82 pound-feet (111 Nm) will be spawned at 10,000 wailing spins per minute. The force is routed to a chain final drive by means of a six-speed gearbox, leading to a top speed of 176 mph (283 kph), which is absolutely staggering, to say the least.



Up front, suspension duties are handled by inverted Marzocchi forks with titanium nitride-coated tubes, while the Italy gave us dozens of sensational motorcycles over the years, but few can be compared to the 2007 MV Agusta F4 1000 Senna – an engineering marvel that can only be described as brutally enchanting. It really goes without saying this bike is an absolute speed demon, but it is also extremely rare given that a mere 300 copies have ever been assembled.Well, what if we told you that one of these missiles could end up in your garage? In the photo gallery above, you’ll spot an impeccable F4 with as little as 1,900 miles (3,000 km) on the clock. This feral piece of machinery is making its way to the auction block on Bring A Trailer, with a hefty top bid of $10,000.If you happen to be sitting on a pile of spare cash, you ought to pay the BaT website a visit before September 25, when the bidding deadline will be reached. In case you’re not familiar with this creature’s mind-boggling specifications, allow us to bring you up to speed. Underneath its sexy bodywork, the two-wheeled bull packs a liquid-cooled 998cc inline-four powerplant, with sixteen valves and a compression ratio of 13.0:1.At a blistering 11,900 rpm, the mill is capable of summoning up to 174 ruthless stallions, while a torque output of no less than 82 pound-feet (111 Nm) will be spawned at 10,000 wailing spins per minute. The force is routed to a chain final drive by means of a six-speed gearbox, leading to a top speed of 176 mph (283 kph), which is absolutely staggering, to say the least.Up front, suspension duties are handled by inverted Marzocchi forks with titanium nitride-coated tubes, while the F4 's rear end is supported by a single-sided swingarm and a Sachs monoshock. Stopping power comes from dual 310 mm (12.2 inches) brake rotors and four-piston Brembo calipers at the front, along with a single 210 mm (8.3 inches) disc and a four-piston Nissin caliper down south.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.