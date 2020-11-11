Atheris is a Trike with Magnetic Motors, Powered by Graphene Batteries

4 MV Agusta Equips the Brutale And Dragster 800 RR with Semi-Automatic Clutch

3 Officine GP’s MV Agusta Rivale Looks Ready to Tear the Streets Apart

2 Maxlider 2021 Ford Bronco Tuning Packages Priced, Prepare at Least $10k

1 The Icon Thriftmaster TR 11 New School Edition Is Restomod Zenith

More on this:

Officine GP’s Pathos Is the Grooviest Custom MV Agusta Brutale 1090R Out There

That front fairing brings about some sweet retro vibes. 18 photos



Now, let’s take a second to remind ourselves about the Italian workshop’s meticulous abilities by proceeding with a thorough examination of a graceful cafe racer-style



As to the stock bike, it is powered by a ruthless liquid-cooled inline-four colossus that prides itself with an ungodly displacement of 1,078cc. The engine is perfectly capable of supplying as much as 144 hp at approximately 10,600 revs, while a crushing torque output of 85 pound-feet (115 Nm) will be generated at 8,000 rpm. This force travels to a chain final drive by means of a six-speed transmission, resulting in a whopping top speed of 152 mph (245 kph).



Officine GP’s work of custom art was named



The Italian moto artists undertook the painstaking task of shaping these units by hand, using aluminum sheets. Furthermore, they are accompanied by a gorgeous leather saddle, new handlebars and a full LED lighting kit on both ends. Rizoma’s catalog was then raided to obtain a pair of rear-mounted foot pegs, custom levers and a license plate holder that keeps things cutter-free.



Brutale’s original wheels were discarded to make way for a set of laced hoops from Kineo, while the inline-four leviathan was treated to a two-into-one exhaust system that was supplied by HP Corse. Last but not least, Pathos’ bodywork was enveloped in a classy gloss red finish, complemented by brushed aluminum accents on its gas tank, as well as the tail.



All things considered, this bad boy looks prepared to brutalize the tarmac! Over the years, we visited Officine GP Design’s portfolio on several occasions to admire a few of their ravishing two-wheeled masterpieces. Back in September, a breathtaking Suzuki GSX-S750 was featured on autoevolution. This bad boy boasts a drool-worthy design language that’ll leave just about any moto-loving gearhead genuinely lost for words.Now, let’s take a second to remind ourselves about the Italian workshop’s meticulous abilities by proceeding with a thorough examination of a graceful cafe racer-style entity , based on a feral MV Agusta Brutale 1090R. The customization process was completed during the last few months of 2012, and the cost for the entire build (including the donor) is estimated at around €35,000 ($41,530 as per current exchange rates).As to the stock bike, it is powered by a ruthless liquid-cooled inline-four colossus that prides itself with an ungodly displacement of 1,078cc. The engine is perfectly capable of supplying as much as 144 hp at approximately 10,600 revs, while a crushing torque output of 85 pound-feet (115 Nm) will be generated at 8,000 rpm. This force travels to a chain final drive by means of a six-speed transmission, resulting in a whopping top speed of 152 mph (245 kph).Officine GP’s work of custom art was named Pathos . The overhaul kicked off with the removal of each and every last standard bodywork module. In their stead, you will find an assortment of aftermarket counterparts from the firm’s very own inventory, such as a vintage front fairing, a neat tail section and a fresh gas tank that wears dual filler caps from Rizoma’s range.The Italian moto artists undertook the painstaking task of shaping these units by hand, using aluminum sheets. Furthermore, they are accompanied by a gorgeous leather saddle, new handlebars and a full LED lighting kit on both ends. Rizoma’s catalog was then raided to obtain a pair of rear-mounted foot pegs, custom levers and a license plate holder that keeps things cutter-free.Brutale’s original wheels were discarded to make way for a set of laced hoops from Kineo, while the inline-four leviathan was treated to a two-into-one exhaust system that was supplied byCorse. Last but not least, Pathos’ bodywork was enveloped in a classy gloss red finish, complemented by brushed aluminum accents on its gas tank, as well as the tail.All things considered, this bad boy looks prepared to brutalize the tarmac!