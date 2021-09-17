autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's American Month  
Car reviews:
 

This Rejuvenated 1974 BMW R90S Sits on Ikon Shocks and Metzeler Footwear

Home > News > Classics
17 Sep 2021, 21:10 UTC ·
The boxer-twin engine, brakes and wheels haven’t been left untouched, either.
18 photos
1974 BMW R90S1974 BMW R90S1974 BMW R90S1974 BMW R90S1974 BMW R90S1974 BMW R90S1974 BMW R90S1974 BMW R90S1974 BMW R90S1974 BMW R90S1974 BMW R90S1974 BMW R90S1974 BMW R90S1974 BMW R90S1974 BMW R90S1974 BMW R90S1974 BMW R90S
A retro Beemer is all about great looks, bulletproof reliability and smooth-as-silk performance. As the years went by, the House of Munich produced dozens of remarkable machines, among which you’ll find the gorgeous R90S. In the photo gallery above, you’ll see a revamped 1974 variant of BMW’s range, and this sexy beast is searching for a new home as we speak!

The creature is brought to life by an air-cooled 898cc boxer-twin powerplant, with dual Dell’Orto carburetors and two valves per cylinder head. Moreover, the horizontally-opposed mill prides itself with a healthy compression ratio of no less than 9.5:1. At 7,000 rpm, the mill is capable of spawning up to 67 hp, while a torque output of 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) will be supplied at approximately 5,500 revs.

A five-speed transmission is tasked with routing this force to the rear wheel by means of a shaft final drive, resulting in a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph). The R90S will accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.8 seconds, to then complete a quarter-mile sprint in just 13.3 ticks. Now, let’s take a quick look at the restoration work that’s been performed under current ownership, shall we?

After treating the bike to a new windshield and a fresh coat of paint, the seller proceeded to rebuild the wheels using stainless-steel spokes. Next, their rims were enveloped in a pair of Metzeler tires that’ll bring about ample grip on the tarmac. The brakes have been subjected to a comprehensive makeover, while the original shock absorbers were replaced with modern Ikon alternatives.

The twin-cylinder engine was also sent to the mechanic for a thorough overhaul, thus concluding the performance upgrades. At the time of this article, the highest bid for the ‘74 MY R90S is rated at a mere $3,000, and you may submit yours by visiting the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website before Thursday, September 23.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
BMW r90s restored vintage auction classic for sale aftermarket
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories