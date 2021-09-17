5 Purple Silk BMW M4 Competition Cabrio Is Totally What the Joker Would “Buy” Harley Quinn

4 Modified BMW R100R Prides Itself With MV Agusta Forks and Motogadget Accessories

2 BMW X8 Rendered Based on Latest Spy Shots Looks Right and Wrong at the Same Time

More on this:

This Rejuvenated 1974 BMW R90S Sits on Ikon Shocks and Metzeler Footwear

The boxer-twin engine, brakes and wheels haven’t been left untouched, either. 18 photos



The creature is brought to life by an air-cooled 898cc boxer-twin powerplant, with dual Dell’Orto carburetors and two valves per cylinder head. Moreover, the horizontally-opposed mill prides itself with a healthy compression ratio of no less than 9.5:1. At 7,000 rpm, the mill is capable of spawning up to 67 hp, while a torque output of 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) will be supplied at approximately 5,500 revs.



A five-speed transmission is tasked with routing this force to the rear wheel by means of a shaft final drive, resulting in a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph). The



After treating the bike to a new windshield and a fresh coat of paint, the seller proceeded to rebuild the wheels using stainless-steel spokes. Next, their rims were enveloped in a pair of Metzeler tires that’ll bring about ample grip on the tarmac. The brakes have been subjected to a comprehensive makeover, while the original shock absorbers were replaced with modern Ikon alternatives.



The twin-cylinder engine was also sent to the mechanic for a thorough overhaul, thus concluding the performance upgrades. At the time of this article, the highest bid for the ‘74 MY R90S is rated at a mere $3,000, and you may submit yours by visiting the BaT ( A retro Beemer is all about great looks, bulletproof reliability and smooth-as-silk performance. As the years went by, the House of Munich produced dozens of remarkable machines, among which you’ll find the gorgeous R90S. In the photo gallery above, you’ll see a revamped 1974 variant of BMW ’s range, and this sexy beast is searching for a new home as we speak!The creature is brought to life by an air-cooled 898cc boxer-twin powerplant, with dual Dell’Orto carburetors and two valves per cylinder head. Moreover, the horizontally-opposed mill prides itself with a healthy compression ratio of no less than 9.5:1. At 7,000 rpm, the mill is capable of spawning up to 67 hp, while a torque output of 56 pound-feet (76 Nm) will be supplied at approximately 5,500 revs.A five-speed transmission is tasked with routing this force to the rear wheel by means of a shaft final drive, resulting in a top speed of 124 mph (200 kph). The R90S will accelerate from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.8 seconds, to then complete a quarter-mile sprint in just 13.3 ticks. Now, let’s take a quick look at the restoration work that’s been performed under current ownership, shall we?After treating the bike to a new windshield and a fresh coat of paint, the seller proceeded to rebuild the wheels using stainless-steel spokes. Next, their rims were enveloped in a pair of Metzeler tires that’ll bring about ample grip on the tarmac. The brakes have been subjected to a comprehensive makeover, while the original shock absorbers were replaced with modern Ikon alternatives.The twin-cylinder engine was also sent to the mechanic for a thorough overhaul, thus concluding the performance upgrades. At the time of this article, the highest bid for the ‘74 MY R90S is rated at a mere $3,000, and you may submit yours by visiting the BaT ( Bring A Trailer ) website before Thursday, September 23.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.