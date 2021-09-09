2022 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS Revealed, Comes With 208 HP

MV Agusta has revealed its latest addition to the range, which comes in the form of the Brutale 1000 RS. The naked bike is a more affordable version of the Brutale 1000 RR, which still has the same engine, but comes with a different suspension and other features.
Apart from the 17-inch wheels, which have a new design, and the new badges, there are no major styling differences between the Brutale 1000 RS and RR, as the former is gently merged into the Brutale range.
The active suspension made by Öhlins for the 1000 RR model has been left on the shelf in favor of a mechanical USD fork system from Marzocchi. These 50 mm (1.96-inch) forks are fully adjustable and are matched at the rear by a progressive mono-shock suspension from Sachs.
Even though the full Öhlins active suspension system was not employed here, MV Agusta kept the Öhlins electronic steering damper on its naked bike. The ride is supposed to be more comfortable on this version thanks to a softer seat, a raised handlebar, a set of new rear-view mirrors, and repositioned foot pegs.
The rider gets all relevant info from the 5.5-inch colored TFT instrument cluster, which will also show the settings for the eight-level traction control, as well as the new Continental MK100 cornering ABS system, the wheelie control system, and the launch control.
MV Agusta lets the rider connect their smartphone to the screen through a dedicated app, which allows further configurations of engine and rider assistance systems. Navigation is integrated into the unit, as are Bluetooth and a satellite tracker.
Just like the 1000 RR, this model comes with an inline-four-cylinder unit with 16 radial valves that develops 208 hp at 13,000 rpm and 116,5 Nm at 11,000 rpm. It has a top speed of over 300 km/h (186.41 mph).
The 1000 RS weighs 10 kilograms (22 lbs) more than the Brutale 1000 RR, bringing the total to 186 kg (410 lbs.) dry. MV Agusta has opted for a different camshaft timing setup for this version of the bike, which comes with a boost in low-to-mid-range torque.
The active suspension made by Öhlins for the 1000 RR model has been left on the shelf in favor of a mechanical USD fork system from Marzocchi. These 50 mm (1.96-inch) forks are fully adjustable and are matched at the rear by a progressive mono-shock suspension from Sachs.
Even though the full Öhlins active suspension system was not employed here, MV Agusta kept the Öhlins electronic steering damper on its naked bike. The ride is supposed to be more comfortable on this version thanks to a softer seat, a raised handlebar, a set of new rear-view mirrors, and repositioned foot pegs.
The rider gets all relevant info from the 5.5-inch colored TFT instrument cluster, which will also show the settings for the eight-level traction control, as well as the new Continental MK100 cornering ABS system, the wheelie control system, and the launch control.
MV Agusta lets the rider connect their smartphone to the screen through a dedicated app, which allows further configurations of engine and rider assistance systems. Navigation is integrated into the unit, as are Bluetooth and a satellite tracker.
Just like the 1000 RR, this model comes with an inline-four-cylinder unit with 16 radial valves that develops 208 hp at 13,000 rpm and 116,5 Nm at 11,000 rpm. It has a top speed of over 300 km/h (186.41 mph).
The 1000 RS weighs 10 kilograms (22 lbs) more than the Brutale 1000 RR, bringing the total to 186 kg (410 lbs.) dry. MV Agusta has opted for a different camshaft timing setup for this version of the bike, which comes with a boost in low-to-mid-range torque.