Experience True Italian Power With This 5K-Mile 2008 MV Agusta Brutale 910R

Get crowned king of the streets and show everyone just how great your hunger for mechanical muscle actually is. 35 photos



The engine is paired with a six-speed transmission, which feeds its force to the rear 17-inch wheel by means of a chain final drive. Upon reaching the tarmac, this state of affairs translates to a healthy top speed of 150 mph (241 kph). Additionally, the mechanical spartan will be more than happy to cover the quarter-mile distance in just 11.2 face-melting seconds.



Without going into any other details, it’s perfectly clear that



You may feel free to submit yours until Monday afternoon (July 19), when the auctioning period will end. To make this whole ordeal even more exciting, the bike’s odometer indicates that it’s only been ridden for as little as 5k miles (8,000 km). Before you head off to the BaT



In terms of powertrain modifications, you will find a race-spec titanium exhaust system replacing the Brutale's original pipes. At the front wheel, ample stopping power is achieved thanks to an assortment of Braketech items, including new brake discs and premium pads. Finally, the cockpit sports a pair of round bar-end mirrors that keep the handlebar free of any unwanted clutter.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.