2021 MV Agusta F3 Rosso Is the New Italian Name for Three Cylinder Cool

If there is one bike maker that is not probably getting the exposure it deserves, that's MV Agusta. On the market since the end of the Second World War, the Italian brand keeps surprising everyone from time to time with incredible machines. Now, it’s the F3 Rosso that does this.
The present MV Agusta range comprises six bike families, starting with the Rush and ending with the mighty Superveloce. One step before the latter is the mid-size, three-cylinder “racetrack legend,” the F3.
As of this late spring, the F3 family gets down to business with a revamped Rosso variant. Sporting shades of bright red on the generous bodywork, the two-wheeler promises new thrills for the riders who will go for it this summer.
First up, the frame. The Italian bike maker has tinkered a bit with it, gifting it with redesigned plates and tweaked swingarm connection, needed to get increased torsional and longitudinal stiffness.
Cradled in the frame is the three-cylinder powerplant now rated at 147 hp, run through a six-speed transmission, and gifted with a DLC treatment, but also new main bearings, rods and countershaft, all needed to reduce internal friction.
The exhaust system has been overhauled, a reinforced clutch basket has been fitted, and an ECU firmware update (also covering engine management logics and control algorithms) has been devised to make the motorcycle even more potent and responsive.
The F3 Rosso also brings a new ABS system with cornering function, more precise traction control, and a 5.5-inch TFT display that works with the MV Ride App (available for both Android and iOS devices).
The Italian bike maker did not mention the price or when the new bike will hit the shelves. For reference, the existing F3s, the 800 and 800 RC, start from 17,490 and 18,990 euros, respectively – the equivalent of $21,230 and $23.055 at today’s exchange rates.
