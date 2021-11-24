Harley-Davidson Bull Is So Black It Seems to Be Absorbing Light

The Harley-Davidson V-Rod family spawned, over the 16 years it spent on the market, a great deal of variants, all evolutions of the original muscle machine introduced in 2001. Starting with that initial V-Rod and ending with the track-only Destroyer, the breed offered a blend of American and German engineering for every taste.
About halfway through the life of the family, in 2008, Harley introduced the VRSCF as a 2009 model year. It was powered by a 76.1 cubic inch powerplant of the Revolution family capable of developing 122 hp and 117 Nm of torque and exhaled through straight dual exhausts, one on each side of the two-wheeler.
Like most of the models that were produced under the V-Rod umbrella, the VRSCF is too a go-to platform for custom shops across the world. Spanish enterprise FiberBull is one of those who have plenty of such converted two-wheelers in their portfolio.
We’ve already talked about FiberBull’s Bat Black last week, but the Spanish have an almost 40 units-strong portfolio of builds, so there’s quite the long road ahead of us as we uncover what they’ve been up to over the years.
The second of their builds to gain our attention is the Bull Black, a VRSCF produced by Harley all the way back in 2010. Converted to a 260 mm rear tire machine, the build is not extensively different from stock, but still manages to impress with some high-profile changes.
The most noticeable, at least during the day, are its perfectly black body, engine, and pretty much everything. Color choice may not be the best way for garages to advertise their customizing prowess, but in the case of the Bull, it sure gets the job done.
Visually, the bike also received a host of improvements. We get a new airbox, a modified tail and custom suspension at the rear, new side and air filter covers, and a mild body kit made entirely of fiberglass.
The black apparition remains a mystery as far as build costs are concerned, as Europeans seem to generally avoid letting people that are not directly interested in having a bike modified know such things.
Like most of the models that were produced under the V-Rod umbrella, the VRSCF is too a go-to platform for custom shops across the world. Spanish enterprise FiberBull is one of those who have plenty of such converted two-wheelers in their portfolio.
We’ve already talked about FiberBull’s Bat Black last week, but the Spanish have an almost 40 units-strong portfolio of builds, so there’s quite the long road ahead of us as we uncover what they’ve been up to over the years.
The second of their builds to gain our attention is the Bull Black, a VRSCF produced by Harley all the way back in 2010. Converted to a 260 mm rear tire machine, the build is not extensively different from stock, but still manages to impress with some high-profile changes.
The most noticeable, at least during the day, are its perfectly black body, engine, and pretty much everything. Color choice may not be the best way for garages to advertise their customizing prowess, but in the case of the Bull, it sure gets the job done.
Visually, the bike also received a host of improvements. We get a new airbox, a modified tail and custom suspension at the rear, new side and air filter covers, and a mild body kit made entirely of fiberglass.
The black apparition remains a mystery as far as build costs are concerned, as Europeans seem to generally avoid letting people that are not directly interested in having a bike modified know such things.