2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide Is Roaring Toyz Simplicity, Still Stands Out

There are so many custom garages out there doing some extraordinary work on Harley-Davidson motorcycles that it’s literally impossible for anyone to know them all. And by out there, we don’t mean America alone, as the Milwaukee brand has ignited the imagination of people all over the world, and they all seem to have set out to re-imagine in incredible ways what the bike maker is producing.
From Japan to Russia and all the way into Germany, there is a flood of custom two-wheelers coming our way on a constant basis. Given though how Americans tend to not value foreign projects all that much, we don’t always get to see the wonders being put together in all these different places.
For a while now, we’ve been virtually trekking the world in a bid to uncover the bikes that are worth their 15 minutes of fame, and we’ve seen quite the number (hundreds over the past couple of years) of fine examples come our way during this time. But one has to admit, there is no place like home, and American-re-made Harley-Davidson two-wheelers will always have something special about them.
This is why as of this week we’ll head over to the great U.S. of A and start digging for custom motorcycle treasures. And we’ll start with a shop called Roaring Toyz, a name you might be familiar with from TV shows and magazines.
Created about 20 years ago, the Florida-based shop has a wide portfolio of activities, ranging from selling stock motorcycles to re-imagining anything from Harley-Davidsons to Suzukis (especially Hayabusa), BMWs, and Yamahas. And they’re quite appreciated, these builds, as the shop's lists for customers names like boxing champion Jeff Lacy, AMA Superbike Champ Mat Mladin, or Ludacris.
Over the next few months, we’ll periodically bring into focus some of the builds these guys have made over the years. And, to keep this thing all-American, we'll kick that off with a white 2018 Harley-Davidson Road Glide that doesn’t sport all that many changes, but still manages to stand out thanks to the few effective extras.
The black and white contraption is described by Roaring Toyz as a “quick simple build,” one that still uses most of the stock hardware it had one when it was made, down to the Milwaukee-Eight 107ci engine.
One of the most noticeable differences is the fitting at the front of a massive 26-inch wheel, with a big fender wrapped around most of it. The fairing, fuel tank, and saddlebags have been painted white, and that’s about it, “all stock otherwise.”
The shop does not say anything of how much it cost to put this thing together like this, but we are told “you can have this look for a fairly small budget.”
