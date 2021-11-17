FiberBull Harley-Davidson Bat Black Could Have Served the Dark Knight Well

For all its shortcomings, DC Comics’ Batman character is one of the most celebrated superheroes of our time. And that’s in great part thanks to the fact there’s nothing “super” about Bruce Wayne, and all of the crime-fighting alter-ego’s capabilities come from the clever (and expensive) employment of technology.
The countless Batman movies have brought us face to face with an incredible lineup of machinery, on two, four, or more wheels, and even some capable of flying. Opinions are divided when it comes to which one was the best, and we’re not going into that now (if it matters, my personal favorite is the Tumbler, and I have no two-wheeled favorite contraptions).
Because the rather flimsy Wayne likes to dress up in suits with make-believe muscles, it’s only natural all of his rides are beefed-up versions of whatever stock machine they are based on. So, if the character was to use a Harley-Davidson for its nocturnal exploits, then one of the members of the muscle V-Rod family would probably have been a great choice.
And not a stock V-Rod, but one of the many customized versions that have come to light over the years. Like, say, the one we have here, a former VRSCF converted by a Spanish garage called FiberBull.
The converted V-Rod is now called Bat Black, on account, obviously, of the very dark shade of black that wraps over its body, a hue that immediately made me see Batman riding on its back.
The build follows the usual path of V-Rod conversions, with a remade and much more muscular body, a new rear end with a wider, 300 mm wheel that required, among other things, an adapted transmission and a custom suspension system, and a modified front sporting an inverted suspension and a new headlight.
The engine sitting inside the frame of this thing is the stock one, only it now exhales through a “complete handcrafted” exhaust system. We are now told if or how the addition of the new hardware changes the performance of the stock powerplant.
Just like most of the other garages in the business of customizing Harleys, in countries like Germany or Russia, the Spanish from FiberBull too keep the cost of their conversions to themselves, so we are unable to say how much the Bat Black is worth.
For reference, a stock and largely unmodified VRSCF goes on the pre-owned market from about $10,000. For those interested in having one transformed, the Spanish shop provides a request budget form to clear things up a bit.
If you enjoyed the Bat Black, you should keep your eyes peeled for more coming from FiberBull, as there are around 50 two-wheeled machines in their portfolio. And, in case you’re sick of Milwaukee, not all of them are Harleys.
