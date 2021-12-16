Perfect Digital Gift Literally Puts the Porsche 911 Under a Merry Christmas Tree

Not everyone has the means to investigate what happens around Lapland and the North Pole during this time of the year. Besides, we can all travel virtually there, with help from cars that populate the imaginary realm.
If roasting chestnuts, watching the celebration lights go up, caroling, or crafting homemade hot chocolate is still not enough to scratch that Porsche 911 itch... Then perhaps one needs something that would always remind them of their favorite German 2+2 high-performance rear-engined sports car.
Sure, owning a 911 would be the perfect scenario. But we all know that no matter if one loves old or new ones, they’re all an arm and a leg. And then some more. After all, not everyone has the means to bestow six-figure gifts upon themselves.
Don’t be sad, though. This wondrous world has so many solutions. Including a few coming from the virtual realm, it seems. With a Christmas cheer. Sylvain Reiniche, the virtual artist behind the sylvain.reiniche.design account on social media, has been digitally fooling around with the 911 series for some time.
A few samples of his digital shenanigans are embedded below and can also be admired in the gallery, but there are many more on his social media feed. But in a myriad of 911s (granted, we never get tired of them!), there is one that still caught our eye.
And it’s not because we are dealing with another 911. Instead, it’s a Porsche Type 964, the internal designation name for the 911s built and sold for merely half a decade, between 1989 and 1994. While it may not be the last of the air-cooled kind (that honor went to the 993 successor), this version still featured significant milestones.
For example, it was the first 911 series to feature the company’s renowned Tiptronic automatic transmission, as well as the very first offered with an all-wheel-drive system as optional equipment. Nonetheless, that is not why it’s important in this case. Instead, that would be the perfect, classic retrofit Fuchs wheels look.
Oh, and that’s not all, because the artist (who mentions his location to be around Lapland or the North Pole) also humorously transformed this into the perfect Christmas gift card for any Porsche 964 lover. Yes, simply put, he strapped a Porsche under the Christmas tree...
Sure, owning a 911 would be the perfect scenario. But we all know that no matter if one loves old or new ones, they’re all an arm and a leg. And then some more. After all, not everyone has the means to bestow six-figure gifts upon themselves.
Don’t be sad, though. This wondrous world has so many solutions. Including a few coming from the virtual realm, it seems. With a Christmas cheer. Sylvain Reiniche, the virtual artist behind the sylvain.reiniche.design account on social media, has been digitally fooling around with the 911 series for some time.
A few samples of his digital shenanigans are embedded below and can also be admired in the gallery, but there are many more on his social media feed. But in a myriad of 911s (granted, we never get tired of them!), there is one that still caught our eye.
And it’s not because we are dealing with another 911. Instead, it’s a Porsche Type 964, the internal designation name for the 911s built and sold for merely half a decade, between 1989 and 1994. While it may not be the last of the air-cooled kind (that honor went to the 993 successor), this version still featured significant milestones.
For example, it was the first 911 series to feature the company’s renowned Tiptronic automatic transmission, as well as the very first offered with an all-wheel-drive system as optional equipment. Nonetheless, that is not why it’s important in this case. Instead, that would be the perfect, classic retrofit Fuchs wheels look.
Oh, and that’s not all, because the artist (who mentions his location to be around Lapland or the North Pole) also humorously transformed this into the perfect Christmas gift card for any Porsche 964 lover. Yes, simply put, he strapped a Porsche under the Christmas tree...