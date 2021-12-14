Harley-Davidson Night Rod “Skull” Looks Limo-Long and Hot Rod-Low

The Harley-Davidson V-Rod bloodline was born in 2001 and quickly proved successful enough for it to spawn a number of exciting variants. Among them were the Night Rod and Night Rod Special, which surfaced in 2006 and 2007, respectively.
Whereas the former was around for just a couple of years, the latter soldiered on until the V-Rod family got discontinued in 2017. That means plenty of them have been made in Milwaukee for custom shops across the world to keep themselves busy converting them well into our time.
An Estonian builder that goes by the name Fredy Jaates seems to have always made a living from remaking V-Rod into more impressive monsters. The Night Rods are, of course, on the menu, and today’s treat is a fine (and seemingly extremely long) conversion of such a two-wheeled machine.
Born stock in 2012, this particular Special bike received a comprehensive custom treatment that comprises around 30 custom bits and pieces, an overall blackened appearance, and the feeling that you are in the vicinity of a true powerhouse.
Starting from below, the motorcycle was propped on equally-sized, 18 inches wheels front and rear, with the one at the back a 300 mm wide piece, and the front one slightly narrower, at “just” 200 mm. The wheels are housed under custom fenders and are backed in their mission of keeping the rider comfortable by Ohlins suspension hardware.
The engine of the machine seems to have remained the stock one, and this time it did not receive a supercharger, as other of Jaates’s builds did. It does get enhanced though, with the deployment of a custom exhaust system.
As said, for one reason or another, when looked at from certain angles, the Night Rod looks incredibly long and low, like some weird combination between a limousine and a dropped hot rod, only on two wheels.
The Night Rod conversion has no official name, so we chose the easy way out and used the fuel tank graphics as inspiration to name it Skull. What we were unable to dig up was the sum of money spent to make the thing looks like this.
An Estonian builder that goes by the name Fredy Jaates seems to have always made a living from remaking V-Rod into more impressive monsters. The Night Rods are, of course, on the menu, and today’s treat is a fine (and seemingly extremely long) conversion of such a two-wheeled machine.
Born stock in 2012, this particular Special bike received a comprehensive custom treatment that comprises around 30 custom bits and pieces, an overall blackened appearance, and the feeling that you are in the vicinity of a true powerhouse.
Starting from below, the motorcycle was propped on equally-sized, 18 inches wheels front and rear, with the one at the back a 300 mm wide piece, and the front one slightly narrower, at “just” 200 mm. The wheels are housed under custom fenders and are backed in their mission of keeping the rider comfortable by Ohlins suspension hardware.
The engine of the machine seems to have remained the stock one, and this time it did not receive a supercharger, as other of Jaates’s builds did. It does get enhanced though, with the deployment of a custom exhaust system.
As said, for one reason or another, when looked at from certain angles, the Night Rod looks incredibly long and low, like some weird combination between a limousine and a dropped hot rod, only on two wheels.
The Night Rod conversion has no official name, so we chose the easy way out and used the fuel tank graphics as inspiration to name it Skull. What we were unable to dig up was the sum of money spent to make the thing looks like this.