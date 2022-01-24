Vin Diesel's Bespoke 1,650-HP 1970 Dodge Charger Throws a Brutal “Tantrum” or Two

One of the coolest members of the Mopar family, Dodge’s Charger, is a revered legend among muscle cars. Especially in vintage form. And even better when it’s part of the customization culture.
Designed by Sean Smith and built to absolute perfection (as far as some beliefs) by SpeedKore. Featured as a minor car character in “The Fate of the Furious” and slightly more prominently in “F9” (aka “F9: The Fast Saga” or “Fast & Furious 9”). Gifted to Vin Diesel as a birthday present from the cast. Cloned for other stars.
That would be the story of a 1970 Dodge Charger called “Tantrum,” in a nutshell. But there is so much more to it. The restrained design approach of this restomod that’s clad in carbon fiber (exposed at the front, fading in glossy black towards the rear) would be one of the highlights.
Its 9.0-liter Mercury Racing twin-turbo V8 engine packing 1,350 horsepower on pump gas and around 1,650 hp on proper fuel would be another. Along with the fact this brutal monster needs to be firmly tamed via a Tremec T56 six-speed manual transmission. Or the revelation that some $600k went into the build. And it’s pretty obvious why once we check out AutotopiaLA’s latest video embedded below.
Sean Davis, the affable and knowledgeable muscle car aficionado acting as the host of the YouTube channel, is recuperating from illness. As such, this feature is shorter and different from the regular outings we have become accustomed to over the years. And it’s a “look back” at something they filmed in the past. But since it’s Vin Diesel’s Tantrum Charger, can anyone blame us for sharing?
After all, in between all the juicy build information, there is a lot of roaring shenanigans. Along with a few cool details. Such as the fact that when they played with Tantrum, this Dodge had a mere 530 miles (853 km) on the odometer. And the certainty that from the 3:04 mark, those passes were just as appetizing back then as they still look right now... Not to mention the phenomenal exhaust notes!
