2022 Harley-Davidson Lineup Blends 80s Vibes With Company's Most Powerful Motor

Harley-Davidson introduced its 2022 model-year lineup today, and all the models that were shown during its "Further. Faster" presentation came with the most powerful stock motor offered by the H-D factory, the Milwaukee Eight 177 V-twin, which was previously only offered on some bikes.
The presentation showcased the Street Glide ST, Low Rider S, Low Rider ST, and Road Glide ST. The other four motorcycles shown by Harley-Davidson in its 2022 presentation are four models made by the Custom Vehicle Operations division. The four models in question are the CVO Road Glide Limited, the CVO Street Glide, the CVO Road Glide, and the CVO Tri Glide.
All motorcycles unveiled by Harley-Davidson in its first 2022 model reveal only come in single-seat form and thus do not even feature passenger pegs.
Harley-Davidson's 2022 Low Rider S comes with a long-travel rear suspension for better clearance in cornering, as well as the 117-cubic-inch Milwaukee-Eight V-twin motor. This unit was previously only available through the CVO division, and it has become the most powerful in the range.
The Low Rider ST is based on the Low Rider S and comes with the same Softail chassis and its associated components but adds a fairing at the front and lockable bags on its sides. The fairing was inspired by early 80s bikes, namely the 1983 FXRT.
The American marque is following a market trend that was seen in the custom bike community, and it is good that new parts and bikes are being made following current trends in the motorcycling world.
The Street Glide and Road Glide models in ST form come with the bigger engine but are otherwise unchanged from their MY2021 homologs.
As the Milwaukee company explained, Custom Vehicle Operation, or CVO, represents the pinnacle of the brand's design and style, and they are manufactured in limited numbers.
Each model comes with the 1,917-cubic-centimeter engine mentioned above and adds attention to detail that is described as "border on the obsessive," as well as advanced features and exclusive components.
The described advanced features include, but are not limited to, elements like heated seats, heated handgrips, Bluetooth helmet headset, a color touchscreen infotainment system, a navigation system, cornering traction control, and electronically linked brakes, among others.
In other words, CVO models will be more expensive than their production counterparts, and they may be a way for Harley-Davidson to round up its revenue, while customers will get a motorcycle that has been customized to their liking from the factory.
It's a win-win, as there is still a factory warranty, everything fits together as it should, and once the work has been done and it is linked to a VIN, it is easy to order parts for the said bike. New paint choices are offered for CVO bikes for MY2022.
