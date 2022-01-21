Harley-Davidson Tarmac Raven Sounds Like Some Weird Cobra Kai Dojo, Just as Powerful

You know how Cobra Kai’s Johnny Lawrence named his dojo Eagle Fang Karate? That was stupid, of course, as eagles do not have fangs, but somehow it worked. It’s kind of the same thing with this here customized Harley-Davidson Tarmac Raven – ravens have nothing to do with the tarmac, but that isn’t stopping the shop behind it to name it exactly that.
Enter a former Street Bob, reimagined by a shop that doesn’t necessarily make a living out of customizing Harleys, but other two-wheeled beasts as well. The crew is called Rough Crafts, and you’ve seen some of its work here on autoevolution before.
Like all other builds made by this garage, the Tarmac Raven is unlike most other custom Harleys we generally bring under the spotlight. It’s got a Mad Max-ian look to it, a rugged appearance we’re not used to seeing on Milwaukee machines, but fits it perfectly.
Pretty much everything on this bike is different from stock, especially the heavily-modified body. The changes made to the rear shock and front fork make it appear much more leaned forward than in stock form, and the Ohlins suspension gear and custom, single-sided swingarm help a lot with that.
The bike packs the stock engine, modified with the addition of an S&S 124 Power Package. It brings the output of the powerplant up to 124 hp and 135 ft-lb of torque – that’s in theory, as Rough Crafts says it didn’t get a chance to test it on the dyno.
The engine spins custom carbon fiber wheels shod in Pirelli SuperCorsa V3 tires, but we’re not told anything about the track performance of the beast, despite the fact some of the photos in the gallery are showing it in exactly such a setting.
We’re also left in the dark when it comes to the cost of the build, but given the high level of changes made to this one, we don’t expect it to be cheap.
