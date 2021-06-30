Yard Built Yamaha XJR1300 “Guerilla Four” Embodies Bespoke Perfection

2 Classic Kawasaki KZ750B Goes on A Custom Pilgrimage, Returns Looking the Part

Given that it’s been a while since we last visited their portfolio, we’ll be proceeding with a quick analysis of yet another masterpiece that hails from the Rough Crafts catalog. On that note, let’s see what Yeh’s crew managed to achieve on a sinister



The donor for this undertaking is powered by an air-cooled 1,251cc inline-four colossus, which packs a compression ratio of 9.7:1 and sixteen valves. At optimal rpm, this nasty animal will deliver 97 wild ponies and 80 pound-feet (108 Nm) of crushing twist to a five-speed transmission that spins the rear wheel through a chain final drive. This whole shebang translates to a respectable top speed of 140 mph (225 kph).



Rough Crafts began by installing bespoke triple clamps and a pair of repurposed forks that were outsourced from a Yamaha VMAX, while the front brake module received a 292 mm (11.5 inches) disc to accomplish ample stopping power. The stock wheels were discarded in favor of BOSS Black Ops alternatives from Roland Sands, whose rims sport beefy Coker Beck rubber.



In the bodywork department, you will find a selection of unique garments that keep things looking stealthy, including a fresh gas tank, custom side panels and a slim tail section. Moreover, you will also find a gracefully upholstered quilted leather saddle replacing the stock unit.



Winston Yeh's Rough Crafts is a reputed firm located in the Taiwanese capital of Taipei, where the moto architects go about creating some of the raddest custom two-wheelers you'll ever come across. As time went by, the autoevolution pages were adorned with several works of two-wheeled art bred on this firm's premises, the most recent of which was a Harley-Davidson Sportster Forty-Eight that redefines elegance.