One-Off Ducati Hypermotard “Igneous Ripper” Has Custom Fangs and Carbon Hooves

Bespoke Hypermotards are a rare breed, and this particular specimen is among the prettiest we’ve seen. 16 photos



Today, we’ll be examining how the RC specialists transformed Bologna’s Hypermotard 939 into an eerie street tracker that looks downright nefarious. The donor’s 937cc Testastretta L-twin mill prides itself with a Marelli EFI setup, eight desmodromic valves and a compression ratio of 13.1:1.



When the crankshaft spins at 9,000 rpm, the liquid-cooled predator will deliver as much as 113 hp to a six-speed transmission, while a torque output of 72 pound-feet (98 Nm) will be accomplished at 7,500 revs. Ultimately, this whole shebang enables the



As their client insisted on lowering the seat height, Winston and his crew kicked things off by modifying the bike’s suspension. They proceeded to install a pair of inverted FGRT forks up front and a custom-made monoshock down south, both of which were supplied by Ohlins. For additional stopping power, the brakes have been treated to an assortment of top-shelf Beringer goodies.



In terms of bodywork, the machine features an angular radiator shroud and a unique gas chamber that’s been manufactured in-house. At the front, we find a rugged fairing with integrated LED headlamps from Koso, while the rear end sports a carbon fiber tail section and top-notch upholstery. Moreover, the cockpit received a bespoke triple clamp and an aftermarket handlebar developed by CNC Racing.



A few months ago, we introduced you folks to Rough Crafts' bewildering "Indigo Flyer" – a unique Ducati Monster 1200 S that pays homage to the demised SportClassic. The custom Duc does a wonderful job at showcasing what Winston Yeh's moto artists are all about, but it's just one of many bespoke marvels brewed on their Taipei-based premises.