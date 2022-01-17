Harley-Davidson 911 Has Nothing to Do With Emergencies, It’s a Porsche Tribute

One of the most successful lines of motorcycles Harley-Davidson spat out in recent times must certainly be the VRSC. Commonly known as V-Rod, the family has been in production for 16 years starting with 2001, and even if the bike maker is no longer rolling it off the assembly lines, we still keep seeing incredible examples of it stealing the spotlight.
They do this for a simple reason: custom shops across the world and massively in love with them, and customers keep asking them to be remade into whatever their imagination and desires want.
We reckon there are probably few custom garages that have not re-made V-Rods at one point in their existence. But there are a few who have dedicated their entire existence to the breed like the Germans from Rod Squad.
We’ve seen some of their builds before, starting with the mighty Ragnarok we talked about back in October and ending with the Carbon Eagle we covered just before Christmas.
This year, we kick off the Rod Squad coverage with the 911 (spelled by the shop NineOneOne). It’s not a tribute to emergency services or the number they can be reached at, here in the U.S., but to Porsche itself.
Porsche has been instrumental in the birth of the V-Rod line of motorcycles. Harley tapped the German carmaker asking for help with the creation of the Revolution engine, the powerplant that gave V-Rods their grunt. And the Germans, through their Porsche Engineering division, were more than happy to help, coming up with a water-cooled 1,131cc, good for up to 120 hp.
The engine is so highly-appreciated still that, with the exception of air filters and exhausts, few other changes are being made to it by garages. But the rest of the V-Rods go through extreme modifications, and so is the case of the 911 we have here, proudly wearing a modified Porsche logo on the rear fender and the 911 inscription on the fuel tank.
Draped in black, down to the spokes on the wheels, with a red stripe crossing the fuel tank and featured on the brake calipers, the 911 is a 280 mm rear tire conversion, sitting on an Arnott air ride suspension that makes it look particularly road-hungry.
Sporting Kellermann indicators front and rear, superbike-style handlebars, and a Ducati silencer, the motorcycle does not look very Porsche-ish, to be fair, but it does have a certain all-German appeal to it.
Like most shops operating out of Europe, Rod Squad is not very inclined to release pricing information for the builds it makes, and so is the case now. We know this type of builds to be quite expensive though, and this time too we’re probably dealing with changes that are worth at least the price of the base motorcycle.
We reckon there are probably few custom garages that have not re-made V-Rods at one point in their existence. But there are a few who have dedicated their entire existence to the breed like the Germans from Rod Squad.
We’ve seen some of their builds before, starting with the mighty Ragnarok we talked about back in October and ending with the Carbon Eagle we covered just before Christmas.
This year, we kick off the Rod Squad coverage with the 911 (spelled by the shop NineOneOne). It’s not a tribute to emergency services or the number they can be reached at, here in the U.S., but to Porsche itself.
Porsche has been instrumental in the birth of the V-Rod line of motorcycles. Harley tapped the German carmaker asking for help with the creation of the Revolution engine, the powerplant that gave V-Rods their grunt. And the Germans, through their Porsche Engineering division, were more than happy to help, coming up with a water-cooled 1,131cc, good for up to 120 hp.
The engine is so highly-appreciated still that, with the exception of air filters and exhausts, few other changes are being made to it by garages. But the rest of the V-Rods go through extreme modifications, and so is the case of the 911 we have here, proudly wearing a modified Porsche logo on the rear fender and the 911 inscription on the fuel tank.
Draped in black, down to the spokes on the wheels, with a red stripe crossing the fuel tank and featured on the brake calipers, the 911 is a 280 mm rear tire conversion, sitting on an Arnott air ride suspension that makes it look particularly road-hungry.
Sporting Kellermann indicators front and rear, superbike-style handlebars, and a Ducati silencer, the motorcycle does not look very Porsche-ish, to be fair, but it does have a certain all-German appeal to it.
Like most shops operating out of Europe, Rod Squad is not very inclined to release pricing information for the builds it makes, and so is the case now. We know this type of builds to be quite expensive though, and this time too we’re probably dealing with changes that are worth at least the price of the base motorcycle.