Harley-Davidson Carbon Eagle Has Fancy Material in All the Right Places

Ever since it arrived onto the scene, carbon fiber has completely changed the way we do things. Used extensively in the aircraft and aerospace industries, carbon quickly expanded to energy generation (wind turbines, for instance), and, of course, the automotive industry.
A constant presence in high-end vehicles on four wheels, carbon fiber is for now to a lesser extent deployed on motorcycles. In fact, one has to look hard and long to find a production or custom two-wheeler that employs the material in large quantities.
The Harley-Davidson Carbon Eagle V-Rod we have here seems to have been created to avenge the apparent lack of interest of the industry in carbon and was made specifically in such a way to include as many bits of it as possible.
The motorcycle was first shown by a German shop called Rod Squad back in 2017 and went on to win first place at the Elmia, Scandinavia's biggest special car and motorcycle show in Sweden.
Having started life as a stock Harley muscle bike, the machine was modified with loads of custom bits coming from a number of forges. We get bits from Roland Sands (riser, milled to fit a motogadget speedometer), Avon (tires), Arnott (the air suspension), and another German custom shop, NLC.
It is this last crew who is responsible for most of the parts of the Carbon Eagle made in… carbon. The material is abundantly displayed on the airbox and radiator covers, rear fender, frame triangles, brake caliper, and drive side brake.
Carbon can also be found in other places, including on the lamp housing for the Daymaker LED light or the silencer of the Akrapovic exhaust hardware.
Other modifications to the V-Rod include the deployment of a 90 cm (35 inches) dragbar that houses the clutch and brake lines, a 21-inch front wheel, and a leather seat.
Now, we all know custom motorcycle rides are not exactly cheap, and the use of carbon fiber isn’t going to bring the total tally down, but in this case as well, Rod Squad does not say how much it cost to put the Carbon Eagle together.
