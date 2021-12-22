Harley-Davidson Company Muscle Is Like Something a Nightclub Bouncer Would Ride to Work

I’m pretty sure most of you had to deal at least once in your lives with a nightclub bouncer, in either pleasant or not quite so interactions. Tasked with keeping undesirable folk from entering the premises of whatever establishment they are guarding, these guys are most of the times individuals you should not mess with.
Also most of the time though, however an interaction with a bouncer might have been like, it’s doubtful you gave it a second thought after it ended, so chances are few of us ever wondered how the bouncer’s life is, outside their duty hours. Or, to a lesser extent, what they might be driving or riding to work.
For some reason, probably on account of its name, or the elegant black mixed with flashy orange paint job, the Harley-Davidson V-Rod we have here quickly solidified itself in my imagination as the perfect ride for a bouncer.
Called Company Muscle, the V-Rod came to be in this form after work on it was performed by a German custom garage going by the name Rod Squad. It retains the overall shape of the original American muscle bike, but got treated to the usual European-style enhancements to make it stand out amid its siblings.
The most in-your-face element, sticking out like a bouncer’s clipboard, are the custom wheels, their rims flashing a very vivid orange hue. They’re backed in their mission of carrying the bike’s rider to a destination safely and in style by a Legend air suspension system. The pulley and “various attachments” come in the same color, while the rest of the build comes in satin black.
Above the wheels, the shop fitted custom fenders, a drag-style one up front, and a Speed Demon at the rear. Further up, we get a handlebar with internal wiring and a full fork cover kit.
There aren’t any modifications in the engine department, aside from the slip-on muffler fitted on the exhaust.
The cost of the Muscle Company is not public, being kept a secret between the (bouncer?) customer who ordered it, and the shop that executed it.
