When Life Gives You a Harley-Davidson V-Rod, Make the Lynchburg Lemonade

Motorcycles and whiskey have gone hand in hand for a long time, with bike makers often seeking to be associated with distilleries, and each having their own favorites in the industry. Historically speaking, the name Jack Daniel's is more often associated with Indian, and the last product of their collaboration is the Dark Horse with a touch of Tennessee Rye Indian and Klock Werks Kustom Cycles showed back in October.
Yet if you were in the mood for something from the other side of the aisle, but with the same Jack Daniel’s flavor, here’s something that never got officially made, but we wouldn’t have minded if it did.
The bike you’re now looking at was once a stock V-Rod from Harley’s muscle bike family. After it crossed the doors of a German garage called Rod Squad, it got converted into something that’s now called Lynchburg Lemonade.
As some of you already know, that’s not exactly a Jack Daniel's drink, but a cocktail that generally uses said whiskey, mixed with triple sec, sour mix, and lemon juice. The end product is a yellow-ish drink that packs a punch.
The V-Rod wearing the same name is not yellow, but does pack a punch, mostly through the hardcore aesthetics it got gifted with. We get new wheels with gloss black rims hiding under custom fenders, an Alcantara seat, candy brown fuel tank, covers, and bits of the engine, and new handlebars.
The engine remains mostly stock, but it was gifted with an Akrapovic exhaust system and a new airbox cover. The build rides on a fork that is two inches lower than standard, backed by an all-round Arnott air suspension.
The project was first shown by the Rod Squad back in May but, as usual, with no info on how much it cost to put together.
The bike you’re now looking at was once a stock V-Rod from Harley’s muscle bike family. After it crossed the doors of a German garage called Rod Squad, it got converted into something that’s now called Lynchburg Lemonade.
As some of you already know, that’s not exactly a Jack Daniel's drink, but a cocktail that generally uses said whiskey, mixed with triple sec, sour mix, and lemon juice. The end product is a yellow-ish drink that packs a punch.
The V-Rod wearing the same name is not yellow, but does pack a punch, mostly through the hardcore aesthetics it got gifted with. We get new wheels with gloss black rims hiding under custom fenders, an Alcantara seat, candy brown fuel tank, covers, and bits of the engine, and new handlebars.
The engine remains mostly stock, but it was gifted with an Akrapovic exhaust system and a new airbox cover. The build rides on a fork that is two inches lower than standard, backed by an all-round Arnott air suspension.
The project was first shown by the Rod Squad back in May but, as usual, with no info on how much it cost to put together.