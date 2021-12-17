Jason Momoa Takes His Dad For a Ride in His Pink Cadillac

Whoever said that pink was not for men was terribly wrong. Jason Momoa is very comfortable with his masculinity and owns a 1955 Cadillac that is... Yes, you guessed that right, it's pink! For the first time, his dad joined him in the Cadillac, driving around and listening to music.
We all know Jason Momoa loves motorcycles and everything on wheels. Given his big figure, he usually opts for robust off-roaders, like a Land Rover Defender III and Range Rover. When it comes to motorcycles, he owns a Harley-Davidson Low Rider S, a Chopper, a Softail Slim Bike, a 1936 Knucklehead, a 1956 Panhead, a 2020 Livewire, and a 2021 Pan American, among others.
But sometimes he surprises everyone with a model you wouldn’t expect, as he owns an Aston Martin DB5U, and, ironically enough, a pink Cadillac from 1955, the one he recently took out for a drive. He adoringly named the car “Bernadette.”
In a new set of Instagram Stories that you can see in our gallery, Momoa hangs out with his dad, who says “I’m riding in a pink Cadillac,” in the video. Momoa turns the camera to both of them and says “It’s my dad’s first time with Colter Wall in the pink Cadillac,” as they turn the music up and play the Canadian singer.
You get to see a glimpse of the interior of his 1955 ride, as he starts driving and singing alongside Wall at sunrise. At one point, he turns the camera to his dad, who smiles and gives a thumbs up, hearing Momoa say “beautiful” in the background.
The two seem to have a blast, and Momoa isn’t intimidated by the fact that he rides in a pink vehicle. In fact, he loves it. The actor has had the vehicle for over fifteen years, and it still looks pretty good. He also once shared that pink is one of his favorite colors, and also has a Harley-Davidson in the same shade.
And he has a great time riding (in) both.
But sometimes he surprises everyone with a model you wouldn’t expect, as he owns an Aston Martin DB5U, and, ironically enough, a pink Cadillac from 1955, the one he recently took out for a drive. He adoringly named the car “Bernadette.”
In a new set of Instagram Stories that you can see in our gallery, Momoa hangs out with his dad, who says “I’m riding in a pink Cadillac,” in the video. Momoa turns the camera to both of them and says “It’s my dad’s first time with Colter Wall in the pink Cadillac,” as they turn the music up and play the Canadian singer.
You get to see a glimpse of the interior of his 1955 ride, as he starts driving and singing alongside Wall at sunrise. At one point, he turns the camera to his dad, who smiles and gives a thumbs up, hearing Momoa say “beautiful” in the background.
The two seem to have a blast, and Momoa isn’t intimidated by the fact that he rides in a pink vehicle. In fact, he loves it. The actor has had the vehicle for over fifteen years, and it still looks pretty good. He also once shared that pink is one of his favorite colors, and also has a Harley-Davidson in the same shade.
And he has a great time riding (in) both.