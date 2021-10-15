This Indian Challenger Dark Horse Is Tennessee Rye Whiskey on Wheels

For the past five years or so, two of America’s iconic brands have joined hands to create two-wheelers like no other in the motorcycle world. It’s Indian and Jack Daniel’s we’re talking about here, and this is the sixth product of their partnership.
For 2022, Indian took one of its Challenger Dark Horse bikes and gave it a styling, in Rye Metallic paint with gold and green accents, meant to be a nod to the Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Rye whiskey. The new line was born out of the hands of the two brands, with help from Klock Werks Kustom Cycles.
The paint is not the only element hinting at the world of fine alcohol. Each of the 107 units of the Challenger Dark Horse to be made in the series will come with numbered Jack Daniel’s Montana Silversmiths badge, custom engraved rider and passenger floorboards, and a leather Jack Daniel’s custom-stitched seat.
The styling is paired with a high-end configuration. At the heart of the bike sits the liquid-cooled 108ci PowerPlus engine rated at 122 horsepower and 128 ft-lbs. of torque. The sound it makes can be improved with the addition of a PowerPlus Stage 1 air intake and Stage 1 oval slip-on muffler kit. For extra power, 10 percent more for hp and 3 percent more for torque, the Stage 2 performance cams are available.
Indian plans to start selling the Jack Daniel’s Limited Edition Indian Challenger Dark Horse this month, from October 21. Each of the 107 bikes is priced from $36,999, and will be offered complete with a custom, co-branded bike mat with the corresponding motorcycle number.
As usual, we’re probably going to see the limited edition getting sold out extremely fast, so if you're a dealer planning on getting yourself one of these remember to keep pressing the refresh button on Indian’s webpage on the said date, starting at 12:00 pm EST. Individuals interested might want to consider filling out the required form in advance on the company's website.
