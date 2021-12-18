Harley-Davidson G-Force Uses Ninja Star-Like Wheels, Just as Sharp

No matter how well an overall motorcycle conversion is made, chances are it will always get ruined if the choice of wheels is bad. If they’re the right choice, wheels however can make a bike even more appealing.
In the case of the Night Train we have here, it’s up to you to decide if the choice of such pointy, sharp-looking pieces of hardware was the right one. But keep in mind the conversion comes from the imagination and hands of Japanese garage Bad Land, who is not in the habit of messing things up.
The modified Night Train is no longer called that, of course, but has been rechristened G-Force by its maker. It follows the usual black-meets-chrome design language of the Japanese shop, and the end result is, as usual, something worth talking about at least once.
We’ve seen the wheels we mentioned above before, last time on the Lector Wolf. They’re made by Rick’s Motorcycles, they’re called H. Lector, and in this particular application are sized 21 inches front and 18 inches rear. The one at the back is, obviously, 300 mm wide, and features a drive side braking system.
Shaped like ninja stars or, of you like, the blade of a circular saw, the wheels are housed under custom fenders of Bad Land make. The Japanese are also responsible for putting together the major parts a motorcycle needs, like the swingwarm, the exhaust system, or the fuel tank, but also lesser (read easier to get) ones, such as the handlebar, air cleaner, or oil tank.
The frame has been slightly modified to accommodate the changes made to the rest of the two-wheeler, Ken’s Factory covers were used where necessary, and the proper black paint was then applied, with touches of silver, all over the G-Force.
As usual, Bad Land does not say how much putting this thing together cost, but for reference you should know a Night Train like this one, from the year 2000, is worth stock some $10,000 on the pre-owned market.
