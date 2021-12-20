Audi's New Hub in Germany Is Touted As the Only Charging Concept of Its Kind in the World

Audi’s Christmas present for its customers is the opening of a first-of-its-kind pilot charging hub in Germany, a modern charging station with a lounge area and an outdoor patio, meant to offer a premium experience.
The car maker’s charging hub is a pilot project to be tested in Nuremberg, Germany, and it is part of the manufacturer’s plan to electrify its business and gradually phase out the production of ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles by 2033.
Audi claims this charging station concept will be a world premiere, meant as a solution to the increasing demand for charging in urban environments, as the number of EVs is continuously growing throughout the world.
Conceived as more than just a simple charging hub, the Nuremberg facility also comes with additional attractive services on-site such as an exchange station for e-bike batteries, an electric scooter lending service, test drives of its Audi Q4 e-tron and RS e-tron GT, a just-in-time delivery service for food, an upscale automat, and mobile car care.
Moreover, customers can use the myAudi app to use the reservation function that allows them to book one of the available six charging areas. Two of those charging points can be used to charge models with Plug and Change functionality without an RFID (radio frequency identification) card. Once you connect the charging cable to the car, authentication takes place automatically. This system can be used by Audi clients who have a PnC-capable of the e-tron series and an active e-tron Charging Service contract.
According to Audi, the Nuremberg charging stations can charge up to 80 EVs per day with up to 320 kW of power. An Audi e-tron GT (which reaches a capacity of up to 270 kW) needs just around five minutes of charging for 100 km (62 miles), and a charge from 5 to 80 percent takes approximately 23 minutes.
Audi’s Nuremberg charging hub will open its doors this week, on December 23.
You can watch below an animation explaining how the Audi charging hub works, just skip to minute 14:02 in the video.
