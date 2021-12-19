5 Color-Stripped Harley-Davidson Styler Looks Like a Sculpted Piece of Cold Metal

3 Older Harley-Davidson Breakout Goes Black and Chrome in Quick Custom Work

2 Harley-Davidson Lector Wolf Is Softail Gone Wild, Seems to Have Saw Blades for Wheels

1 Harley-Davidson G-Force Uses Ninja Star-Like Wheels, Just as Sharp

More on this:

Harley-Davidson Brave Is a Pointy Breakout With a Touch of Glitter

Generally speaking, custom garages go for flamboyant names just because they sound cool on their projects. In this case though, Brave fits just perfectly a Harley-Davidson Breakout that mixes pointy, Japanese styling, with one flashy body color. 9 photos



The Brave is part of that something else entirely batch. It came out the doors of Japanese customizer



Wrapped in glittery-orange, especially on the Bad Land-made fuel tank and fenders, the motorcycle rests on in-house designed wheels from a collection called



With the exception of the grip, mirrors, and turn signals (which come from Ken’s Factory), everything else on this thing was made by Bad Land. We’re talking everything from the headlamp and handlebar to the exhaust and air cleaner, and down to the swingarm.



Aside from the exhaust and cleaner, the engine of the Breakout seems to have received little in terms of upgrades, but that doesn’t diminish the appeal of this ride (if you’re into shiny Harleys, that is) in the slightest.



As for the cost of the conversion, The American bike maker itself describes the Breakout as “a muscular modern chopper that turns stoplights into drag strips,” and for the most part that’s what customers get. But the stock ride is not enough for countless custom garages across the planet, which set out to transform them into something else entirely in the name of their customers.The Brave is part of that something else entirely batch. It came out the doors of Japanese customizer Bad Land , but not before the stock 2015 Breakout went through some transformations.Wrapped in glittery-orange, especially on the Bad Land-made fuel tank and fenders, the motorcycle rests on in-house designed wheels from a collection called Out-Rage , and sized 21 and 18 inches front and rear, respectively. The rear wheel is 300 mm wide, because this how most of these conversions like to roll.With the exception of the grip, mirrors, and turn signals (which come from Ken’s Factory), everything else on this thing was made by Bad Land. We’re talking everything from the headlamp and handlebar to the exhaust and air cleaner, and down to the swingarm.Aside from the exhaust and cleaner, the engine of the Breakout seems to have received little in terms of upgrades, but that doesn’t diminish the appeal of this ride (if you’re into shiny Harleys, that is) in the slightest.As for the cost of the conversion, Bad Land is as tight-lipped as always, so we’re not told anything. For reference, you should know a stock Breakout from that year sells on the pre-owned market for anywhere between $15,000 and $20,000.