Older Harley-Davidson Breakout Goes Black and Chrome in Quick Custom Work

Look all you want at Harley’s American roster of available motorcycles, and you’ll not see a single Breakout slapped with the 2021 model year moniker. That’s because on the home market the Milwaukee company made some cuts for the Softail range, and the Breakout was among the ones to go.
Elsewhere, the bike endures, and in Europe for instance it even sells as a 2021 machine. It’s unclear how long that will last, but even so chances are the model will continue to roam the streets of this continent and other places for a long time, especially given the love custom garages and owners seem to show it.
If there was proof of that, take a look at this one here. Originally born in 2015, it was not forgotten by its owner. Quite the opposite, in fact, as the motorcycle got a chance at a new life thanks to a Japanese custom shop called Bad Land.
We’re used to extensive modifications made to two-wheelers by these guys, but this time the changes are a bit softer, to the point they seem to have been made really quick. Not that this feeling robs the build of any of its merits…
Coming to the world like most Bad Land builds, in black and with a generous amount of chrome, the motorcycle is the recipient of custom wheels shod in Metzeler tires, shielded by equally in-house-made fenders. Bad Land is responsible for carving and fitting on the build a number of parts, including the fuel tank, the handlebar, or the number bracket.
Those unique bits were paired with commercially available LED turn signals from Ken’s Factory, an exhaust system from Vance & Hines, and an air cleaner from Arlen Ness – as far as we can tell, these are the only modifications made to the bike’s powertrain.
We’re not told how much the project cost to put together, but given the limited amount of extras added, and the fact the owner himself was in charge of painting the thing, it was probably cheaper than other modified Breakouts out there.
If there was proof of that, take a look at this one here. Originally born in 2015, it was not forgotten by its owner. Quite the opposite, in fact, as the motorcycle got a chance at a new life thanks to a Japanese custom shop called Bad Land.
We’re used to extensive modifications made to two-wheelers by these guys, but this time the changes are a bit softer, to the point they seem to have been made really quick. Not that this feeling robs the build of any of its merits…
Coming to the world like most Bad Land builds, in black and with a generous amount of chrome, the motorcycle is the recipient of custom wheels shod in Metzeler tires, shielded by equally in-house-made fenders. Bad Land is responsible for carving and fitting on the build a number of parts, including the fuel tank, the handlebar, or the number bracket.
Those unique bits were paired with commercially available LED turn signals from Ken’s Factory, an exhaust system from Vance & Hines, and an air cleaner from Arlen Ness – as far as we can tell, these are the only modifications made to the bike’s powertrain.
We’re not told how much the project cost to put together, but given the limited amount of extras added, and the fact the owner himself was in charge of painting the thing, it was probably cheaper than other modified Breakouts out there.